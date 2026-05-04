May is Early Childhood Education Month

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2026

Join the Government of Saskatchewan and the early years sector as we celebrate early childhood education month and May 13th as early childhood educator (ECE) appreciation day.

Early childhood education provides critical, long-term benefits by fostering cognitive, social and emotional growth, laying the foundation for lifelong learning for children.

Early childhood educators throughout the province plan and implement developmentally appropriate programs that support positive outcomes for our province's youngest learners. Creating engaging spaces for play based learning, helping children build confidence and independence, and fostering creativity and problem-solving skills make a difference in a child's future.

The province invests in many early childhood education programs including Prekindergarten and Kindergarten, KidsFirst Targeted, Mobile Early Learning, Early Childhood Intervention Programs, Early Years Family Resource Centres, child care centres and regulated child care homes.

"Our government is proud to support early learning and child care as we are committed to supporting families and ensuring Saskatchewan children receive their best start in school and beyond," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "With nearly 43,500 regulated early learning and child care spaces throughout the province, we extend a heartfelt thank you to all educators, staff and supporters across the sector who are protecting Saskatchewan children by providing high-quality and engaging care."

In 2026-27, the province will invest approximately $60 million in the ECE workforce including investments into ECE wages, professional development and training to ensure growth of a qualified workforce that supports the demand and growth of regulated child care.

Saskatchewan's approach to supporting ECEs has resulted in a 52 per cent increase in the number of certificated early childhood educators working in child care centres at a time when the province has been making investments into affordable, accessible child care.

The Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association (SECA) was established in 1988 and is a membership-based, non-profit organization that works closely with the Government of Saskatchewan. SECA implements and promotes professional development opportunities for early childhood educators and leaders within the sector.

"Early Childhood Education Month and Early Childhood Educator Day are an important opportunity to recognize the dedication, professionalism and impact of early childhood educators across Saskatchewan," SECA Executive Director Ashley Elgert Barclay said. "Their work supports children, families and communities every day and this recognition helps shine a light on the essential role they play in our province."

Learn more about the role of an ECE, training and supports and investments into the workforce by visiting https://www.saskatchewan.ca/early-childhood-educator.

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Media Relations

Education

Regina

Phone: 306-533-6391

Email: mediaed@gov.sk.ca