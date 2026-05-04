Saskatchewan Celebrates Indigenous Economic Development Day

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2026

Province's off-reserve Indigenous workforce reaches record high of 67,300 in 2025.

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to mark May 4 as Indigenous Economic Development Day in the province. This proclamation emphasizes the importance of Indigenous participation in the economy to spur growth that protects Saskatchewan.

"The Government of Saskatchewan believes that meaningful economic reconciliation creates jobs, opportunities and improves the lives of all Saskatchewan residents," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Saskatchewan has numerous successful Indigenous-led companies and organizations that are strong contributors to economic growth, and we are eager to see this number increase so that even more prosperity is created for everyone in the province."

According to the latest data by Statistics Canada, Indigenous-owned businesses represent 5.3 per cent of all Saskatchewan's private-sector businesses. A recent report commissioned by the Indigenous Manufacturing and Contracting Network found that Indigenous businesses in Saskatchewan's manufacturing and construction sectors generated $2.6 billion in economic activity in 2022, while supporting over 5,100 full-time jobs.

"As we approach the 150th anniversary of Treaty 6 in 2026, it is important to revisit what it truly represents, not just historically, but economically," Saskatchewan Indigenous Economic Development Network Founder and Chair Milton Tootoosis said. "When Indigenous nations are full participants in the economy as partners, equity holders and suppliers, the entire regional economy strengthens. Economic reconciliation is not just about redistributing wealth. It is about creating more of it in an equitable way."

The annual Indigenous Business Gathering (IBG) is an example of how the province is supporting the growth of First Nations and Métis communities and their businesses by facilitating development and fostering new partnerships. The IBG brings together Indigenous and non-Indigenous companies, industry leaders, municipalities and Crown corporations for a one-day conference focused on partnership, procurement and collaboration opportunities. This year's forum was the biggest to date in the event's five-year history, drawing more than 1,100 attendees and featuring 153 trade show booths, and 13 vendors.

Saskatchewan is further contributing towards economic reconciliation through the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation (SIIFC). This entity was created with the goal of increasing access to capital for Indigenous groups and businesses in the province to participate in natural resource development and value-added agriculture projects. In 2025, SIIFC issued a $7 million loan guarantee to George Gordon Developments for their 32-megawatt Wicehtowak Solar Project.

Indigenous Economic Development Day kicks off Economic Development Week in the province, which runs from May 4 to May 8. The week highlights the work of Saskatchewan's business sector in creating a strong economy that protects all citizens.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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Media Relations

Trade and Export Development

Regina

Phone: 306-526-6302

Email: media.ted@gov.sk.ca