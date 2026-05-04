Saskatchewan Recognizes Correctional Services Appreciation Day

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 4, 2026, as Correctional Services Appreciation Day, recognizing the dedication and professionalism of correctional employees who provide custody, supervision and rehabilitation services to adult and youth offenders across the province.

"Correctional Services employees play a critical role in maintaining public safety while supporting rehabilitation and reintegration," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "Their work is complex, demanding and often unseen, but it has a lasting impact on individuals, families and communities throughout Saskatchewan."

Correctional Services encompasses a wide range of roles and expertise, including correctional officers, probation officers, facility youth workers and community youth workers. Together, these professionals work to reduce reoffending, support positive change and ensure safety in provincial correctional facilities and communities. Saskatchewan's correctional workforce includes approximately 2,400 employees serving across the province.

To mark the occasion, appreciation events are being held in correctional facilities and Community Corrections offices across Saskatchewan. The Minister is also welcoming Correctional Services employees to the Legislative Building to personally thank them for their service and to present the 2026 Minister's Award for Excellence.

This year's Minister's Award for Excellence is being presented to the Community Corrections Service Delivery Model Review team. The team is being recognized for its leadership and collaboration in reviewing and improving how Community Corrections services are delivered across Saskatchewan.

In 2025, Community Corrections undertook a collaborative and comprehensive review of the Service Delivery Model at the province's largest Community Corrections offices in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. The review resulted in the implementation of a one offender - one probation officer/community youth worker model. This model strengthens continuity of service and supports a more trauma-informed approach to supervision. These changes have led to more efficient service delivery and better outcomes, supporting safe and secure communities in Saskatchewan.

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For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: mediacs@gov.sk.ca