Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre welcomes Cargill as newest member

Nikos Kakalis, Managing Director of MERC

Cargill’s membership underlines MERC’s expanding international reach and the increasing influence of commercial operators in driving emissions reduction.

Cargill’s involvement reflects the growing role of charterers in shaping the industry’s decarbonisation pathways. ” — Nikos Kakalis, Managing Director of MERC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC) has welcomed Cargill as its newest member, broadening the industry collaboration working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the existing global shipping fleet.Cargill’s membership strengthens MERC by adding the perspective of a major charterer to the Centre’s work. This addition reflects the growing role that commercial operators can play in helping identify, assess and scale practical emissions-reduction measures for ships already in service.Together with Drydocks World, who joined MERC earlier this year, the expanded membership strengthens the MERC’s role as a collaborative industry platform to pursue practical emissions reduction measures.MERC is an Athens-based non-profit initiative co-established by the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and leading shipowners Capital Group, Navios Maritime Partners, Neda Maritime Agency, Star Bulk and Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc., with enabling support from Lloyd’s Register. The Centre was established to help accelerate near-term emissions reductions across the global fleet through technical collaboration and evidence-based analysis.Its work is focused on developing solutions and technical studies that can support investment and retrofit decisions that are matched or tailored to different vessel types and trading profiles. Current areas of study include energy-efficiency technologies, hydrodynamic performance, wind-assisted propulsion, alternative auxiliary power solutions and data-driven operational optimisation, as well as integration pathways for more complex onboard systems.Nikos Kakalis, Managing Director of MERC, said: “Cargill’s involvement reflects the growing role of charterers in shaping the industry’s decarbonisation pathways.“With extensive experience across vessel operations, energy efficiency and technology integration, Cargill brings the important charterer-led perspective on what solutions can realistically be implemented across different ship types and trading profiles”Chris Hughes, Decarbonization Lead for Cargill Ocean Transportation, said: “Joining MERC reflects Cargill’s focus on pragmatic decarbonization. We’re working with shipowners and industry partners to test and deploy solutions that cut emissions now, while building the capability to scale as the enabling framework develops.”He continued: “Progress depends on deep collaboration with vessel owners to shape solutions, and that’s exactly what MERC enables. As we continue advancing long-term pathways such as alternative fuels, we must also stay laser-focused on practical efficiency measures that deliver impact today. Together, we need to identify what already works, understand the gaps that remain, and scale viable approaches across hardware, operations, data, and digital–, so we can drive meaningful, real-world improvements across the fleet.”

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