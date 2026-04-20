Pusan National University and LR to establish first global certification framework for liquid hydrogen shipping

The attached image shows Dr Jae-Myung Lee, Director of the PNU Hydrogen Ship Technology Center, and Claudene Sharp Patel, Global Technical Director at Lloyd’s Register.

The partnership’s goal is to support the creation of liquid hydrogen systems with safety, consistency and global applicability at their core

By aligning testing, verification and certification under a recognised framework, our partnership with PNU aims to provide the level of assurance required for shipowners, yards and regulators.” — Claudene Sharp Patel, Global Technical Director at Lloyd’s Register

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new collaboration between Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Pusan National University (PNU) Hydrogen Ship Technology Center aims to create the first internationally recognised joint performance evaluation and certification framework for liquid hydrogen carriers and onboard systems.The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed by PNU President Jae-Won Choi and LR CEO Nick Brown in Seoul.While hydrogen continues to attract attention as a potential zero-carbon fuel option, progress in the maritime sector has been slowed by a lack of agreed standards for testing and verification. Liquid hydrogen presents specific technical challenges, requiring storage at around –253°C and placing extreme demands on materials, containment systems and safety design.The new framework is intended to provide a consistent, globally applicable basis for evaluating performance, safety and reliability, helping to reduce uncertainty at the design and approval stages of projects.The collaboration combines LR’s maritime classification and assurance expertise with PNU’s research capabilities in cryogenic engineering, to deliver a structured certification regime covering containment systems, materials and onboard infrastructure for liquid hydrogen storage and transport. The framework is expected to support early-stage vessel and containment projects moving from concept design towards approval and construction.Under the agreement, the two organisations will jointly evaluate the cryogenic and insulation performance of storage tanks and associated piping systems, verify structural integrity under operational loads, and carry out detailed safety and risk assessments for onboard storage and transport systems.The collaboration will also define testing methodologies and certification procedures tailored specifically to marine environments, with the aim of informing future class rules and international regulatory development.Claudene Sharp Patel, Global Technical Director at Lloyd’s Register, said: “As pressure mounts on shipping to decarbonise, the introduction of a clear and technically robust certification pathway for liquid hydrogen systems is expected to accelerate project development and reduce barriers to entry. By aligning testing, verification and certification under a recognised framework, our partnership with PNU aims to provide the level of assurance required for shipowners, yards and regulators to advance liquid hydrogen from concept to commercial reality.”Dr Jae-Myung Lee, Director of the PNU Hydrogen Ship Technology Center, said: “This agreement effectively designates PNU’s Hydrogen Ship Technology Center as a liquid hydrogen performance evaluation and certification institution by Lloyd’s Register, the world’s leading classification and technical certification organization in the maritime sector. It marks the establishment of the world’s first certification body in the liquid hydrogen field.”The collaboration builds on an existing programme of joint research between LR and PNU into cryogenic engineering for liquid hydrogen carriers and technical knowledge exchange between specialists from both organisations.

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