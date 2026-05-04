Live Whole Health #316: Finding deep rest

May is National Meditation Month, and whether you’re brand new to meditation or a seasoned practitioner, this is a great time to connect with your body and mind through mediative practices.

Meditation is an ancient practice that may support relaxation, improvements in focus and overall well-being. There are many different styles of meditation, which may include focused attention on sensations (for example: breath, sound or mantra) or mindfulness-based practices, which emphasize present-moment awareness without judgment.

With the hustle and bustle and chaos of life, including chasing around my toddler outside of working hours, I often find myself gravitating toward stillness and restorative practices. One of my favorite types of meditative practice is yoga nidra, sometimes referred to as “yogic sleep.” Yoga nidra is a form of deep rest meditation which can help the body and mind enter a state of deep relaxation by using techniques such as breath awareness and body scans.

Sound good? Find a quiet spot where you can sit or lay down, hopefully uninterrupted, to join Certified Yoga Therapist Louise Mahoney for this 40 minute yoga nidra practice. Because this practice helps bring you to a state of deep relaxation, please do not practice it while driving.

To learn more about meditation in VA, visit the Whole Health meditation page.

Check out more videos and articles on how meditation has helped Veterans.