Christian Dior Data Incident Settlement Opens Claims Process for Eligible Individuals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals who received notice regarding the January 2025 Christian Dior data incident may be eligible to submit a claim under a proposed class action settlement before the filing deadline.A proposed class action settlement has been announced in Michael Toikach, et al. v. Christian Dior, Inc., Case No. CACE 25-18776, pending in the Circuit Court for Broward County, Florida. According to the official settlement website, the case concerns a January 2025 cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized party gained access to a Dior database containing certain customer information. Dior denies wrongdoing, and the settlement was reached to avoid the costs and uncertainty of continued litigation.The settlement website states that the information involved may have included customer names, contact information, addresses, dates of birth, government identification numbers, and, in a limited number of cases, Social Security numbers. Individuals who received notice that their information may have been affected may be members of the settlement class.Under the proposed settlement, eligible class members may submit claims for certain benefits. According to the official claim information, class members who experienced documented losses related to the incident may seek reimbursement of up to $1,500, subject to the terms of the settlement. In addition, settlement class members whose Social Security numbers were impacted in the incident may be eligible for a $100 cash payment. The settlement materials indicate that reimbursement claims require supporting documentation, while the Tier 1 cash payment is available to qualifying claimants identified through the notice process.The current claim deadline is May 25, 2026. The settlement website also lists June 22, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. as the date and time for the final approval hearing. Individuals seeking more information may review the official notice, claim materials, and frequently asked questions on the settlement website. Sparrow , a platform that tracks class action and settlement deadlines, has published a summary of the Christian Dior settlement to help consumers review publicly available information regarding eligibility, deadlines, and filing options. Sparrow is not the settlement administrator, claims administrator, or legal counsel in this matter. Individuals should refer to the official settlement website and court-approved materials for complete details.The official settlement website for this matter is maintained at the Christian Dior settlement site. The settlement administrator may be contacted at info@cddatasettlement.comor (888) 836-1708. Mailing inquiries may be directed to: Dior Data Incident Settlement, c/o Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 25226, Santa Ana, CA 92799.About SparrowSparrow is a platform that tracks active class action and settlement opportunities and provides summaries of publicly available claim information, including deadlines, eligibility criteria, and filing links.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.