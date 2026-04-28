Krispy Kreme Data Security Settlement Opens Claims Process for Eligible Individuals

Krispy Kreme Settlement

Impacted individuals can claim an estimated $75 cash payment without submitting documentation before the June 22, 2026 deadline.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals who received notice regarding the Krispy Kreme data incident may be eligible to submit a claim under a proposed class action settlement before the filing deadline. According to the official settlement website, claim forms must be submitted by June 22, 2026.A proposed class action settlement has been announced in In Re: Krispy Kreme Data Security Litigation, Case No. 3:25-cv-00434-MOC-SCR, pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. The settlement website states that the litigation concerns a data breach discovered on November 29, 2024. Krispy Kreme denies wrongdoing, and the settlement was reached to avoid the cost, burden, and uncertainty of continued litigation.According to the settlement materials, the lawsuit alleges that Krispy Kreme did not adequately protect certain personal information from unauthorized access. The information at issue may have included combinations of personal data such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and financial account information. Individuals who received a notice that their information may have been affected may be members of the settlement class.Under the proposed settlement, eligible class members may apply for reimbursement of up to $3,500 for documented losses that are fairly traceable to the incident. The settlement website also provides for an alternative cash payment of approximately $75 for eligible claimants who do not seek reimbursement for documented losses. The FAQ explains that documentation is required for loss claims, while the alternative cash payment does not require that same loss documentation. The amount of the alternative cash payment may increase or decrease depending on the number of valid claims submitted.The settlement also includes one year of credit monitoring for class members. The official settlement website states that requests for exclusion or objection must be submitted by June 6, 2026, and that the final settlement approval hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Sparrow , a platform that tracks class action and settlement deadlines, has published a summary of the Krispy Kreme settlement to help consumers review publicly available information regarding eligibility, deadlines, and filing options. Sparrow is not the settlement administrator, claims administrator, or legal counsel in this matter. Individuals should review the official settlement website and court-approved materials for complete details.The official website for this matter is the Krispy Kreme Data Security Settlement website. Public settlement materials, including the FAQ, claim instructions, and settlement documents, are available there.About SparrowSparrow is a platform that tracks active class action and settlement opportunities and provides summaries of publicly available claim information, including deadlines, eligibility criteria, and filing links.

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