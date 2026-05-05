Orchard Avenue project moves into construction with major safety upgrades

A safer, more connected Orchard Avenue is moving from planning into construction.

On April 28 , the Board of County Commissioners approved a $3,937,740.95 construction contract for Phase 1 of the Orchard Avenue Safety and Connectivity Project.

This phase includes about 1,885 feet of full roadway reconstruction and a new roundabout at 31 Road, designed to improve traffic flow and reduce conflict points for drivers.

The project also replaces an aging culvert and pedestrian bridge over Lewis Wash, improving drainage capacity and long-term reliability.

The work is part of a larger, multi-phase effort to improve safety and connectivity along the Orchard Avenue corridor.

Funding plays a key role. While Phase 1 is nearly a $4 million investment, Mesa County’s share is about $3 million. Across all three phases, the county’s contribution represents about 12 percent of the total cost, with the remaining funding coming from state and federal grants, including the CDOT Revitalizing Main Street Grant and the FHWA BUILD Grant.

By leveraging outside funding, Mesa County can deliver a high-impact project that improves safety, updates aging infrastructure and strengthens a key corridor without relying solely on local resources.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2026.