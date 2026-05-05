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Community health concerns survey available through May 30

Close up of a doctor hand with blue glove giving support and love to a patient at hospital.

COMMUNITY NOTICE
May 4, 2026

Garfield County Public Health is conducting a community health assessment and we would like to hear your opinion! Would you help us determine our community’s top health concerns by taking this 5-minute survey?

Please complete the survey by May 30.

Salud Pública del Condado de Garfield está realizando una Encuesta sobre la Salud Comunitaria y nos gustaría conocer su opinión. ¿Nos ayudaría a determinar las principales preocupaciones de salud de nuestra comunidad realizando esta encuesta de 5 minutos?

Si pudiera llenar la encuesta antes del 30 de mayo, se lo agradeceríamos mucho.

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Community health concerns survey available through May 30

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