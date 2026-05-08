Emergency repairs on CR 108 bridge begin Monday – bridge will be closed for safety repairs

PRESS RELEASE

May 7, 2026

Garfield County is moving forward with critical safety repairs of the bridge over the Crystal River on County Road 108 (Thompson Creek Road) near Carbondale. A large pothole has formed on the bridge, necessitating its closure for an engineering assessment and emergency repair work.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic for an undetermined time during further assessment and repair work. The pedestrian walkway is expected to remain open during repairs, and diligence in safe crossing while equipment is on the bridge is advised.

The goal of the county and the contractor is to facilitate necessary repairs and reopen the bridge to traffic as soon as reasonably possible, with the least traffic impact.

The county has contracted with Con-Sy Inc. for the repair work, which begins on Monday, May 11. Teams will assess the bridge’s condition early next week and form a plan to ensure the bridge’s condition for the traffic it sustains.

Electronic signage with updates is being stationed around the affected area and commuters are advised to plan alternate travel routes during repairs.

A report from Oddo Engineering noted that the delaminated asphalt encompasses a section that is three feet wide by seven feet long and located six feet from the center of the bridge/pier on the east side span of the roadway. The report added that the underside of the deck appeared to be in good condition, with some minor corrosion on the 12-gauge corrugated metal deck.

The bridge deck welding has come undone in the damaged section, creating a bounce when vehicles passed over the structure. The bounce can then weaken other welds, explained Garfield County Road and Bridge Director Scott Marsh.

“They’ll take the asphalt all the way down to the bridge deck and reweld where we’ve had the bridge deck bouncing,” Marsh told the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). “They’ll check everything and reweld anything that needs it and have that inspected and come back with asphalt over the top.”

Garfield County Road and Bridge staff is conducting traffic control, saving the county roughly $40,000, he added.

The BOCC unanimously approved a capital supplement from the road and bridge fund for the emergency repairs in an amount not to exceed $131,650. Updates will be available on Garfield County’s website.