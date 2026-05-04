Podcast: Using AI to explore shipwrecks
Artificial intelligence advancements in machine learning are allowing autonomous exploration in remote underwater environments. Katie Skinner, an NSF-supported assistant professor, discusses work advancing the field of robotics by combining computer vision with AI advancements in machine learning.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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