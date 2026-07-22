New NSF initiative aims to unlock dataset value for AI-enabled scientific discovery

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced the NSF Unlocking Dataset Value for AI-Enabled Scientific Discovery program, a new investment to advance scientific community datasets and enable discovery and innovation using artificial intelligence and other methods in national priority areas.

Across science and engineering, researchers have built valuable datasets through prior research. However, many datasets have the potential to be used for new inquiries outside of the initial scope of data collection, but are not accessible, interoperable or ready to be used by automated AI systems. Many existing datasets also lack a way for a broad array of researchers to contribute and benefit. The new program will help research communities unlock more value from datasets to ask new questions, test new ideas and extend the value of prior scientific investments.

AI enables data processing and analysis at scales and speeds beyond human capacity, helping researchers identify previously hidden patterns and relationships. When paired with scientific datasets that are trusted, accessible, fit for their scientific purpose and curated, AI can advance scientific research and connect previously siloed disciplines.

Rather than primarily supporting new data collection, the program focuses on increasing the value of existing scientific datasets and enabling new AI-driven insights, interdisciplinary research and investigations. Projects may develop novel methods for feature extraction, metadata generation and the integration of multiple datasets; build robust data pipelines for automated analysis by AI tools and systems; and more. Researchers are encouraged to leverage existing resources, including NSF data platforms, the NSF Integrated Data Systems and Services program, the NSF-led National AI Research Resource , and the American Science and Security Platform built by DOE as part of the White House-led Genesis Mission.

"High-quality scientific data are foundational to advancing an AI-enabled research and innovation ecosystem," said Ellen Zegura, senior science and engineering advisor in the NSF Office of the Director. "By helping research communities unlock the value of existing data, we can accelerate breakthroughs, drive innovation and strengthen America’s global leaderships."

NSF anticipates investing up to $100 million through the program, with awards ranging from $2 million to $5 million each, and planning grants of up to $200,000 each.

The program aligns with America's AI Action Plan by supporting AI-enabled scientific discovery, the creation and publication of structured scientific datasets for AI model training, publicly accessible research-sharing platforms, research infrastructure and the STEM workforce of the future.

These investments also complement the Genesis Mission, a national effort to harness AI for science. Established by President Trump’s Executive Order in November 2025, the Genesis Mission will build an integrated platform to harness scientific datasets to train scientific models, create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows and accelerate scientific breakthroughs across mission-driven National Science and Technology Challenges.

Learn more about NSF Unlocking High-Impact Data for AI-Enabled Scientific Discovery program.