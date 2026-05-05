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Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on NSFAS developments, 4 May

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will today, Monday 4 May 2026, at 16:00 brief the media on developments at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

The briefing will take place at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Pretoria.

To confirm your attendance, please WhatsApp Vanessa on 0723445304. 

Enquiries: 
Matshepo Seedat 
Cell: 082 679 9473

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on NSFAS developments, 4 May

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