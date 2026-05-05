Hiland Dairy Begins Production in Tyler, Texas

Hiland Dairy team members from Tyler hold two of the first Hiland half-gallons that were produced in Tyler last week. Click the image above to watch the first Hiland half-gallons being filled on the production line.

Newly expanded Hiland Tyler facility begins production.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiland Dairy Foods Co. has begun production at its expanded Tyler, Texas, facility, now one of the company’s largest and most advanced production sites, a key milestone in its investment in increased capacity and service to the region. With production underway, the facility is positioned to serve customers across Texas and surrounding markets with greater efficiency and scale.“This is an important milestone for our team and our partners,” said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. “Bringing this facility online reflects the work of many people and our continued promise to deliver fresh dairy products to the communities we serve.”The approximately 96,000-square-foot expansion adds new processing, filling, casing, palletizing, storage, and laboratory capabilities available at the company’s 200 Fuller Avenue location. The project also includes new filling lines, expanded milk storage, and automated packaging systems designed to support consistent production and operational proficiency. Initial production runs are now in progress as teams continue final system checks and ramp up operations.Established in the 1920s and acquired by Hiland Dairy in 2017, the Tyler facility has long served the region. This expansion builds on that foundation while supporting continued investment in the local community, including job growth and ongoing operations.With increased capacity and production capabilities, Hiland Dairy is positioned to deliver more of its fresh dairy products to retailers and families throughout the region, supporting growing demand and strengthening its distribution network across Texas and surrounding markets.About Hiland Dairy Foods CompanyHiland Dairy Foods Company is a leading farmer-owned dairy company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, providing dairy foods to retailers and communities across the Midwest and Texas. The company produces a full line of favorites including milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter, and ice cream, with growing innovation in lactose-free milk and protein-rich dairy foods. Hiland also distributes beverages including Red Diamond Tea, juices, and lemonade. With more than 3,600 employees, Hiland is committed to delivering fresh, high-quality foods while supporting the farmers and communities it proudly serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.