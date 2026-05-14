Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages to Host NY Reparations Commission Public Hearing in Hempstead

Commission to Convene Public Hearing on May 23 at Hempstead High School

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages will host a public hearing of the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Hempstead High School Auditorium, 201 President Street, Hempstead, NY 11550.Alongside Senator James Sanders, Jr., Assemblywoman Solages introduced the legislation in the New York State Assembly that established the Commission, helping launch a statewide process to study the legacy of slavery, systemic racism, and racial inequities in New York State.The theme of the hearing is “Truth Before Repair: Education, History and the Work of Reparations.” The hearing will focus on the importance of public education, historical truth-telling, and community testimony in shaping the Commission’s work and future recommendations.The hearing is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for residents, advocates, educators, faith leaders, scholars, and community stakeholders to offer testimony and share perspectives on the enduring impacts of slavery, systemic racism, and racial inequities in New York State. Public input gathered during the hearing will help inform the Commission’s final recommendations to the Governor and the State Legislature.The Hempstead hearing continues the Commission’s statewide effort to engage communities directly impacted by historic and ongoing inequities. Through public hearings, meetings, community engagement, and testimony, the Commission is examining the economic, social, and political effects of enslavement and systemic discrimination across New York State.The hearing will feature remarks from commissioners, invited testimony, and opportunities for public participation. Media availability will follow the hearing.EVENT DETAILSPUBLIC HEARINGWhen: Saturday, May 23, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.Where:Hempstead High School (Auditorium)201 President StreetHempstead, NY 11550Registration: Space is limited. Reserve your spot at the NYSCCRR's Eventbrite Page.HOW TO FOLLOW THE COMMISSION'S WORKCommunity members can learn more about the Commission, access past hearing materials, and stay updated on future hearings and meetings by visiting:Those wishing to submit written or audio testimony may contact: ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.govAbout the Commission: The NYSCCRR was established. by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders, Jr. and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission’s mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the Governor and State Legislature.

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