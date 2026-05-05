Ory Corp Taps Greg Vesper as Chief Product Officer to Secure AI Agent Deployments

Greg Vesper, Ory's new Chief Product Officer

Industry veteran brings extensive background in open-source software, new tech, planet-scale applications to enable identity and permissions for every AI agent

The root cause of agentic security risk is the absence of enforceable agent identification and authorization.” — Greg Vesper, Chief Product Officer, Ory

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ory , one of the world’s most widely adopted customer identity and access management platforms has appointed veteran technologist Greg Vesper as Chief Product Officer to strengthen the company’s ability to deliver developer-first, open-source identity solutions that can support web-scale and agentic architectures.Greg joins Ory as organizations are hitting the wall for CIAM at web-scale, significant agent IAM security and visibility issues, as well as a desire to self-manage more of both. His experience spans both early-stage startups and major enterprises and financial institutions, giving him a deep understanding of the requirements across domains, as well as decades of experience in compliance and security-driven ecosystems.As Chief Product Officer, Greg will lead product strategy and execution with an emphasis on empowering the Ory community and customers to build secure and scalable identity into any solution in the way they wish to build, effectively moving IAM into the developer tool ecosystem. Throughout his career, Greg has helped shepherd new technologies from concept to production and leadership, driving “firsts” in product innovation.“Security risk increases daily as agents rapidly multiply within enterprises without any guardrails,” said Jeff Kukowski, CEO of Ory Corp. “The vendor marketplace is responding by multiplying point solutions, each trying to solve agent security by treating the downstream symptoms of unbounded agent activity. This approach leaves gaping holes because it does not address the root cause of agent risk is that every agent needs to be identified and authorized from inception.”“The root cause of agentic security risk is the absence of enforceable agent identification and authorization,” said Mr. Vesper. “The only leak-proof way to solve this exploding security dilemma is to identify agents at build time, and authorize them with specific runtime execution scopes. Ory solves this, quickly and easily, by integrating standards-based agent controls directly into every leading agentic development build-time and runtime environments.“I joined Ory because of our ability to rapidly secure the current generation of agent deployments, and to unlock the next generation of safe, scalable, and transformational agent workflows. This is an industry-defining moment, and Ory is paving the way.”About OryOry, the modern choice for customer identity and access management (CIAM), B2B IAM and Agent IAM. Ory is one of the world's most widely adopted IAM platforms and manages more than 2.5 billion identities across open source and commercial deployments. Ory's infrastructure powers 10 percent of the top 40 websites and serves leading enterprises in financial services, technology, media, and other sectors requiring flexible, high performance identity solutions. With over 45,000 GitHub stars and 700 million downloads, Ory delivers enterprise grade security with developer friendly flexibility. Ory is backed by investments from Insight Partners, Balderton Capital, PHX Ventures, and IQT. For more information, visit www.ory.com

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