Ory Partners with HID to Deliver First Enterprise FIDO2 Identity Platform of the Converged Physical and Digital Era

With Converged Physical and Digital Access Control, Enterprises Can Achieve a Unified Security Posture that Replaces Fragmented Legacy Authentication Systems

Through our partnership with Ory, HID customers can more easily protect both physical and digital access with a trusted partner.” — Sean Dyon, VP & Head of Authentication, HID

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ory , one of the world's most widely adopted customer identity and access management platforms, and HID , a global leader in trusted identity solutions spanning physical, digital and biometric identity, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a next-generation FIDO2-based enterprise identity platform. The collaboration responds to accelerating demand for phishing-resistant authentication and establishes a unified framework that converges physical and digital access under a single, modern credential strategy.This partnership positions HID to bring a new category of enterprise identity security to market by pairing its global footprint in physical access with Ory's proven hyperscale identity infrastructure. Ory manages more than 2 billion identities across its open source and commercial deployments. The joint offering, expected to be available in the second quarter of 2026, is designed for large enterprises including those in highly regulated sectors such as financial services where legacy authentication controls create significant security, compliance and operational risk.Market Conditions Signal a Shift Toward Passwordless IdentityOrganizations worldwide face intensifying pressure to eliminate password-based authentication and retire older token technologies that remain highly vulnerable to phishing, credential theft and account takeover. Global momentum around FIDO2 and passkey adoption continues to accelerate, driven by consumer expectations, expanding regulatory requirements, remote work models and the rising impact of identity-based attacks.HID already supports millions of users with its physical access solutions deployed across many of the world's largest enterprises. The partnership extends these capabilities to digital access and provides a path to converged identity for organizations that need consistent, secure and seamless authentication across both physical and digital environments.Addressing the Enterprise FIDO Lifecycle ProblemEnterprises have long recognized the security benefits of FIDO2, yet many still struggle to deploy these technologies at scale due to operational complexity, legacy systems, and the absence of an integrated lifecycle management approach. HID and Ory aim to eliminate these barriers by combining HID's deep expertise in enterprise credentialing and physical security with Ory's modern, flexible identity infrastructure.The result is a single platform that simplifies FIDO onboarding, management, and policy enforcement while supporting the diverse infrastructure realities of large global organizations. A modular architecture allows enterprises to adopt components incrementally and modernize without disruptive overhauls.Key capabilities of the joint solution include:• Unified physical and digital access through one credential that supports VPN, cloud applications, legacy environments, and physical entry points• Phishing resistant security powered by FIDO2 authentication that removes shared secrets and eliminates password vulnerabilities• Lower total cost of ownership driven by fewer password resets, reduced support overhead, and a decrease in identity related incidentsLeadership Quotes“HID has helped shape how organizations secure access for decades,” said Sean Dyon, VP & Head of Authentication business unit. “Through our partnership with Ory, HID customers can more easily protect both physical and digital access with a trusted partner. Together, we will empower organizations to modernize authentication on their own terms, establishing a unique model that sets us apart from other players.”“'Identity security' is still the easiest entry point for attackers to breach,” said Jeff Kukowski, CEO of Ory. “Secure tokens (something the identity possesses) is the most proven avenue to preventing account takeovers and breaches. Our partnership enables HID customers to protect their accounts quickly and seamlessly in the very best manner with a proven industry leader and less logistical chaos. Together, we're setting the standard for what modern identity infrastructure should look like.”Enabling a New Standard for Modern Enterprise SecurityThe HID-Ory solution provides a foundation for enterprises seeking stronger regulatory posture, greater operational efficiency, and better protection against account takeover. Multiple early adopter programs are underway with global enterprises that are making modern identity a top security investment priority as part of broader digital transformation and zero trust initiatives.Availability and SupportGeneral availability of the HID-Ory identity platform will be available in the second quarter of 2026, with multiple deployment and licensing options that support a wide range of enterprise needs.About HIDHID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things, making it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Its identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID’s products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID’s technology. HID works with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com About OryOry, the modern choice for customer identity and access management (CIAM), and one of the world's most widely adopted IAM platforms, manages more than 2 billion identities across open source and commercial deployments. Ory's infrastructure powers 10 percent of the top 40 websites and serves leading enterprises in financial services, technology, media, and other sectors requiring flexible, high performance identity solutions. With over 45,000 GitHub stars and 700 million downloads, Ory delivers enterprise grade security with developer friendly flexibility. Ory is backed by investments from Insight Partners, Balderton Capital, PHX Ventures, and IQT. For more information, visit www.ory.com ###Contacts:Ory:press@ory.comHID:Matt Winnmwinn@hidglobal.comSara Chaputsara.chaput@hidglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.