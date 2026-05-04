Fifth Annual School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program
Press Releases
05/04/2026
(HARTFORD, CT) — Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker are encouraging Connecticut business leaders and businesses to participate in the Fifth Annual School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program by opting-in to provide discounts to school staff over the summer.
Eligible public and private school staff include bus drivers, paraeducators, administrators, school nurses, teachers, school nutrition staff, school counselors, school psychologists, custodians, and everyone who plays a part in the school ecosystem.
The School Staff Appreciation Digital Backpack Program discounts will run this summer from June through the end of August.
To share the above video and information on social media, use the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/c46zieWNKSE
X (Twitter): https://x.com/EducateCT/status/2051405629546233912
LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/4z7mffb7
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/186ZLveUhj/
To sign up, go to https://portal.ct.gov/digitalbackpack!
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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 4, 2025
CONTACT INFORMATION
Matthew Cerrone
matthew.cerrone@ct.gov
- Twitter: CT State Department of Education Twitter
- Facebook: CT State Department of Education Facebook
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