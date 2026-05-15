CSDE Shares Update on State-Led Actions in Bridgeport Public Schools - May 2026

Press Releases

05/14/2026

The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) has shared with district leadership for dissemination to the Bridgeport community the below Bridgeport Education Update.

The update provides a transparent summary of actions taken since February 2025 by CSDE staff and the embedded Technical Assistance Team to stabilize operations, strengthen governance, and support student success across Bridgeport Public Schools.

To access the full update online, which has been translated in multiple languages, use the following links:

For prior Bridgeport Education Updates, press releases, and reports to the State Board of Education, visit: https://portal.ct.gov/sde/board/state-board-of-education/ bridgeport-intervention.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 14, 2026



CONTACT INFORMATION

Matthew Cerrone

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov