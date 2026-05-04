May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Last April, we shared ways to monitor your mental health and some ideas encouraging positive self-care. Today, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to continue that discussion where it left off. After some time taking care of themselves, some people may find that they are still struggling, physically or mentally, with coping with the world around them. They conclude that they may want more support and guidance from a professional. However, even at this point, some people can find themselves hesitant to take the next step and call. We wanted to list a few big reasons below.

shame

Despite growing cultural awareness and acceptance around mental health, stigma remains a powerful deterrent. Many people fear being labeled as “weak,” or “crazy” by others, or by themselves. Some come from families or communities where emotional struggles are expected to be handled privately and quietly. This worry about what a partner, parent, or colleague might think if they found out can be enough to keep someone from ever making that first appointment. Others are similarly held back by the internalized belief that needing help is a personal failure. Many have absorbed the message that self-reliance is a virtue and vulnerability is a weakness. Seeking therapy can feel like admitting defeat, a concession that they couldn't manage their own mind.

We encourage people to view seeking therapy differently, that there is strength in getting support and help, but shame is not always so easy to shake. It is frequently one of the first topics explored in therapy itself. One shift that has helped many is to see the therapist in the role of an advisor, or something like a personal trainer helping you make changes. They help you help yourself; you set the goals together. We also remind those considering therapy that conversations between you and your provider are confidential.

“Am I Wasting Their Time?”

Similarly, one strong barrier to seeking treatment is the belief that therapy is reserved for people in crisis alone, that one must be severely unwell or traumatized to benefit from treatment. Many people dismiss their own struggles as "not bad enough," telling themselves others have it worse and they should just push through. This stigma often leaves people hurting.

Waiting until things get “bad enough” is a bit like refusing to see a doctor until a minor infection becomes severe or even life threatening. Never fear that you are wasting a therapist’s time determining if therapy is for you, they are there to help inform and support you in making that decision. We would argue that it is often most effective as a preventative service in changing routines and harmful patterns of thinking.

Uncertainty about How Therapy Works

For people who have never been to therapy and don't know anyone who openly talks about it, the whole process can feel alien, even intimidating. How do you open yourself up to a stranger about your most private thoughts? Will the therapist judge you? Will they tell you what to do, or just sit and listen? This uncertainty about the format and expectations can make the whole thing feel daunting enough to avoid. Without a clear picture of what therapy looks like in practice, the imagination tends to fill in the blanks with awkward or uncomfortable scenarios that are rarely accurate.

Fortunately, there are many testimonials and articles that can help shed light on what a counseling session looks like. There are also guides on different kinds of therapy, which can help explain the ideas and processes behind healing and help you narrow what you are looking for. In the first session of counseling, the focus for them is on learning your background, but you are also welcome to bring your own questions to the therapist there as well. We also recommend, if possible, requesting a preliminary conversation with a potential therapist to ask about their process.

Difficulty Finding an Affordable Therapist

Cost is often cited as a barrier, as some therapists advertise private pay only, with expensive hourly rates. The Boston area has many options that are affordable and subsidized by insurance. Searching for therapists can also be overwhelming and can cause choice paralysis, and at the same time it can be unclear which therapists have openings, what insurance they take, and whether you can find someone that matches your available hours.

There are resources and links to make this search easier. Mass.Gov offers a helpful step by step guide in different ways of finding treatment, including The EAP can also be useful in directly helping you narrow down appropriate options that meet your needs and fit your budget. We will also link some search tools at the bottom of the article that can filter by insurance, location, focus of treatment, and more.

Listed below are upcoming dates and times for upcoming health fairs for city employees, employee wellness and provider search resources, links to different mental health awareness month resources, and mental health provider directories.

Upcoming Employee Health Resource Fairs:

Tuesday, May 5 at 11 AM - 2 PM | Florian Hall, 55 Hallet Street

Wednesday, May 13 at 10 AM - 2 PM | City Hall Room 801

Employee Resources:

Mental Health Awareness Month COMMUNITY RESOURCE LINKS

Mental Health Provider Directories

The City of Boston Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offers free, confidential counseling for all City employees and their immediate family members. Our counselors can help you process what you are experiencing, as well as assist with referrals to longer-term therapy or other support services if needed. Our hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7am - 5pm, our main line is 617-635-2200.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming yourself, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by dialing or texting 988, available 24 hours a day seven days a week.

From all of us at the EAP, have a terrific May.