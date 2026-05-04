DPH Announces Second Measles Case in Saluda County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 4, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed a second measles case in a Saluda County adult related to the initial case reported April 17.

The first case was the result of international travel, and the second case was a known exposure of that case who had been in quarantine since April 17. No public exposures from this second case occurred. The individual’s vaccination history is unknown.

Currently there is no one isolating, and 39 individuals remain in quarantine through May 9.

“All measures to limit this initial exposure and prevent further cases have been successful so far,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DPH Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer. “This second case was from an exposure identified when we first learned of the initial case in Saluda County last month, and this individual had been quarantining to see if symptoms would develop.

“Because the individual was already quarantining, no one else was exposed when symptoms developed.”

These two cases are unrelated to the Upstate measles outbreak that totaled 997 cases and was declared over as of April 26.

Due to federal and state privacy restrictions, DPH is unable to provide additional information about individual cases.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

For more information about measles, visit the DPH website or CDC website.

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