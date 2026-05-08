DPH Encourages Mothers to Practice Mental Health Care Ahead of Mother’s Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 8, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Mother’s Day approaches on May 10, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) salutes all moms across the state, from those newly expecting to grandmothers and beyond. DPH encourages every mom to make physical and mental health a priority, reminding them that when they are healthier, so are their families, communities and us all.

May is also Maternal Mental Health Month, an annual observance that spotlights the importance of protecting and improving the mental well-being of pregnant women and moms of all ages.

“Mothers often carry an extraordinary load, balancing caregiving with many other responsibilities, which can lead to ignoring their own mental health and well-being,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Deputy Director of Health Promotion and Services & Chief Medical Officer. “Mother’s Day and Maternal Mental Health Month offer an opportunity for both new and experienced moms to reflect and make sure they are prioritizing their mental health, thus ensuring they have the emotional resilience to navigate daily stresses and enjoy the meaningful moments of motherhood.”

Mental health matters for mothers at every age and stage of life. About 1 in 8 women suffer from depression during or after pregnancy. Postpartum depression can begin anytime in the first year after giving birth, and symptoms often do not go away on their own.

The importance of maternal health does not end in the postpartum stage. DPH encourages mothers of all ages to continue prioritizing their mental and emotional health as their children continue to grow up, because these new stages can bring on new challenges and responsibilities for mothers.

While stressors may change depending on the stage of motherhood, the need for emotional well-being remains the same. DPH recommends mothers of all ages:

Prioritize healthy lifestyle habits : Exercising, eating nourishing foods and getting adequate sleep nightly play a critical role in mental health.

: Exercising, eating nourishing foods and getting adequate sleep nightly play a critical role in mental health. Ask for help: Lean on family and friends to provide help and support when you need a hand, physically and emotionally. Seeking help is a sign of strength – do not hesitate to talk with your primary care provider or a mental health professional if you think you might need help.

“Mothers carry significant responsibilities, and prioritizing your needs can help you manage stress, maintain balance, and feel more confident,” said Danielle Wingo, Bureau Director of Maternal and Child Health. “We want South Carolina’s mothers at every stage in their life to know how important it is to maintain your mental health and that there are resources out there to assist.”

Mothers and expectant mothers can call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262) 24 hours a day, seven days a week to talk to a trained counselor who specializes in maternal mental health.

Additionally, the Medical University of South Carolina operates Mom's IMPACTT (IMProving Access to Maternal Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Care Through Telemedicine and Tele-Mentoring), a mental health and substance use disorder resource and referral program for people who are pregnant or within 12 months postpartum, and any healthcare provider caring for a pregnant or postpartum person.

“Good health allows mothers to be active participants in the joyful moments that make family life special,” Traxler said. “We want our state’s mothers to live long, healthy lives, allowing them to experience and enjoy Mother's Days for years to come.”

For more information on maternal health, visit DPH’s Pregnancy and Postpartum Health webpage. Additional information and resources related to maternal health are available on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Women’s Health website.

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