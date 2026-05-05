Dejero Connects Targa Newfoundland to the World

For the first time ever, Targa Newfoundland will be streamed live and free on YouTube.

Dejero Smart Blending Technology brings North America’s only tarmac rally to a global audience for the event's 25th anniversary.

We chose Targa Newfoundland because it's the hardest possible test. This is exactly what we're built for. That's not a marketing claim. It's a proof point.” — Kevin Fernandes, CRO, Dejero

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejero, the global leader in intelligent connectivity for broadcasters, public safety agencies, and mission-critical operations, today announced a partnership with Targa Newfoundland as the event's official critical connectivity partner for 2026. Together, they will do what no one has done in the rally's history: stream it live and free to a global audience.“We are delighted to be partnering with a company that can literally help solve the age-old communications problems in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Robert Giannou, Founder of Targa Newfoundland. “We look forward to working with Dejero to bring their concept into reality for our province.”The Rally the World Couldn't WatchEvery September, dozens of drivers speed across the island of Newfoundland, through outport towns, past cliffs that drop straight into the North Atlantic. Since 2002, Targa Newfoundland has attracted competitors from across the globe to drive 2,000 km, including 500 km of competitive stages on some of the country's most breathtaking and most isolated roads.The event has built a passionate following, earned national media coverage, and seen its community grow with each passing year. But there has always been one limitation. Once the cars left the start line, the live story disappeared with them. No reliable signal. No way for the world to follow the race as it happened. In 2026, that changes.Newfoundland is one of Canada's most connectivity-challenged provinces. Targa 2026 won't solve that problem but it will show what becomes possible when the right infrastructure arrives."We chose Targa Newfoundland because it's the hardest possible test. Two thousand kilometres of remote terrain, six days of rallying, zero tolerance for failure,” said Kevin Fernandes, Chief Revenue Officer at Dejero. “This is exactly what we're built for. That's not a marketing claim. It's a proof point."The Fans Who’ve Been WaitingFor competitors like Sam and Rick Marshall, two brothers from South Florida who have raced Targa for the past three years, the livestream means something personal. Their grandfather was born in St. John’s in 1900, orphaned at nine, and left for Boston at nineteen. Decades later, his grandsons traced the family roots back to Ireland’s Eye and Trinity and found their way home through Targa.“The racing is an 11 out of 10. The people are better,” says Sam Marshall, competitor, Targa Newfoundland.This September, for the first time, people like the Marshalls, scattered across the Newfoundland diaspora, will be able to watch the race live as it happens, from the roads that have always called them back.Powered by Dejero Smart Blending Technology ™, Targa will benefit from the same critical connectivity that keeps news crews live from disaster zones and first responders communicating in the field. Smart Blending Technology intelligently blends all available network connections, including LEO satellite, simultaneously in real time. The result is a single, resilient and reliable network connection delivering seamless performance in even the most challenging terrain.A 25th Anniversary of FirstsTarga 2026 arrives with a full set of historic firsts, including a concurrent showcase to the global broadcast technology community at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.Event: Targa Newfoundland 2026, 25th Anniversary | September 10–18, 2026Location: Island of Newfoundland, CanadaDistance: 2,000+ km route / 500+ km competitive stagesHistoric Firsts: Livestream + EV entry + fully connected safety networkSponsor: Critical Connectivity by DejeroBroadcast: YouTube, live, global, freeLearn more about the event: https:// targanfld.com

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