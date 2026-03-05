Dejero Control Achieves FedRAMPⓇ Moderate Authorization, Enabling Secure Connectivity Management for Federal Agencies

FedRAMPⓇ Moderate Authorization

Sponsored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the authorization streamlines procurement for agencies requiring mission-critical connectivity

This authorization represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide federal partners with the resilient, secure, and always-on communication infrastructure for national security and public safety.” — Jehan Karim

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejero, a leader in intelligent connectivity solutions, today announced that its cloud-based management and connectivity platform, Dejero Control and Concentrator, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMPⓇ) Moderate authorization . U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), served as the sponsoring agency, validating Dejero's commitment to the rigorous security standards required for federal government operations.FedRAMP Moderate authorization signifies that Dejero Control and Concentrator has undergone a comprehensive security assessment and meets the requirements outlined in NIST Special Publication 800-53 for protecting sensitive government information. This milestone enables federal agencies to deploy Dejero’s connectivity management capabilities while maintaining compliance with federal cybersecurity mandates.Dejero Control is a cloud-based management system that provides centralized visibility and control over Dejero equipment deployments. The Concentrator works in conjunction with Control as the gateway infrastructure that aggregates network connections to deliver reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity. Together, the platform enables administrators to remotely configure devices, monitor network performance in real time, manage bandwidth allocation, and ensure operational continuity across distributed field teams."Achieving FedRAMP Moderate authorization validates our long-standing commitment to security and our dedication to serving the federal government's mission-critical communications needs," said Bogdan Frusina, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Dejero. "This authorization removes barriers for federal agencies seeking industry-leading connectivity solutions while meeting their compliance requirements."Key benefits of Dejero Control’s FedRAMP Moderate authorization include:- Streamlined Procurement: Federal agencies can adopt Dejero Control with confidence, using FedRAMP's standardized security assessment to accelerate procurement timelines.- Enhanced Security: Continuous monitoring and compliance with over 300 security controls ensure ongoing protection of federal information.- Mission-Critical Readiness: Combined with FirstNetand Verizon Frontline, Dejero delivers comprehensive connectivity solutions engineered for public safety and government operations.- Reusable Authorization: Any federal agency can adopt this authorization package, eliminating duplicative security assessments and reducing time to deployment."For agencies operating in the most challenging environments, connectivity isn't just a utility; it's a lifeline,” said Jehan Karim, Global Director of Business Development at Dejero, who has overseen the company’s expansion within the federal portfolio. “This authorization represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide federal partners with the resilient, secure, and always-on communication infrastructure for national security and public safety."The FedRAMP authorization complements the recently announced Dejero TITAN product family, a comprehensive portfolio of mission-critical connectivity solutions launching in 2026. TITAN Command, the flagship of the family, features three independent modems with integrated antennas. It will leverage Dejero Control for centralized management. As Dejero continues to expand its federal portfolio, the combination gives agencies the ability to deploy and manage their most demanding connectivity operations from a single, secure platform.Dejero Control and Concentrator is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace and available for federal agency deployment. For more information, visit dejero.com/fedramp ####About DejeroDriven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com

