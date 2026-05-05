Only three U.S. states still require LLC newspaper publication, and New York's Section 206 is the most demanding — two designated newspapers, six consecutive weeks, no choice of outlet. LLC Publishers — New York LLC publication service handling newspaper placement, affidavits, and state filing across all 62 counties. Forty-seven U.S. states require zero newspaper publication for new LLCs and rely on free online state-entity databases. Only New York, Arizona, and Nebraska still mandate newspaper publication — and New York's six-week, two-newspaper requirement is the mo

After 334 LLC publications across 32 New York counties, industry data outlines requirements in the three states that still mandate newspaper publication

Of the three states that still require LLC newspaper publication, only New York mandates two designated newspapers for six consecutive weeks” — Sandeep Arneja, Owner, LLC Publishers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An industry report from LLC Publishers, a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties, examines the three U.S. states that still require LLC newspaper publication and the 47 that do not. The report draws on operational data from 334 publications completed in New York between September 2025 and May 2026.

The three states with active LLC newspaper publication requirements are New York, Arizona, and Nebraska. Arizona's law, codified at A.R.S. Section 29-3201, requires a single newspaper for three consecutive publications within 60 days of formation, with an exemption that excuses LLCs in the state's two largest counties. Nebraska's parallel statute, Neb. Rev. Stat. Section 21-193, requires one legal newspaper for three successive weeks. New York's Section 206 of the Limited Liability Company Law requires every newly formed LLC to publish in two designated newspapers — one daily and one weekly — for six consecutive weeks, in newspapers selected by the county clerk rather than the LLC.

"In our operational data from 334 publications across 32 New York counties and 94 different newspapers, the differences among the three states are well-defined in statute," said Sandeep Arneja, owner of LLC Publishers. "Of the three states that still require LLC newspaper publication, only New York mandates two designated newspapers for six consecutive weeks."

The dataset, drawn from publications completed between September 2025 and May 2026, spans every region of New York. Among 130 Certificates of Publication submitted to the New York Department of State during that period, 99 have been formally accepted, none have been rejected, and the remainder remain under review.

The 47 states that do not require LLC newspaper publication make business-entity information available to the public through free, online state databases. Delaware operates a public-search portal at the Division of Corporations website. California's bizfile Online provides free PDF copies of more than 17 million business documents. Texas offers a free entity-search through the Texas Comptroller. New York operates a comparable database of its own, the Corporation and Business Entity Database, which lists every registered LLC in the state.

Arneja commented on the law's structure:

"Local journalism is important, and supporting it matters. Our operational data shows publication runs in newspapers across the state. The structure of the requirement — newspapers chosen by county clerks, a six-week duration, two designated outlets — has not been substantially updated since the law was enacted in 1994."

Section 206 was enacted as part of New York's original Limited Liability Company Law in 1994. In the New York State Legislature, bills addressing the LLC publication requirement are currently pending in both chambers — Senate Bill 6483 and Assembly Bill 3546 in the 2025-2026 session — and remain in committee.

Arneja described how the designation system affects publication economics:

"In our operational experience, publication fees flow to the small set of newspapers designated in each county. From running publications across 32 different counties, the variation in total publication cost between counties — from $395 to $1,795 — correlates closely with how many newspapers each county designates and what those newspapers charge."

LLC Publishers (https://www.llcpublishers.com) is a specialist New York LLC publication service operating across all 62 New York counties. The company publishes the required Section 206 notice in each LLC's existing designated county, including newspaper placement, affidavit collection, and Certificate of Publication filing with the New York Department of State.

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