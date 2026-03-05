New York's LLC Publication Requirement Needs Modernization, Says Industry Expert

Industry expert calls for modernization of New York LLC publication requirement under Section 206, advocating for competition and pricing oversight across all 62 counties. LLC Publishers — New York LLC publication service handling newspaper placement, affidavits, and state filing across all 62 counties. The same LLC publication requirement under Section 206 costs nearly four times more in New York County (Manhattan) than in Albany — same law, different cost.

After processing 97 LLC publications across 17 New York counties and working with 39 different newspapers, the pricing disparity is impossible to ignore” — Sandeep Arneja, Owner, LLC Publishers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York has the most demanding LLC publication requirement of any state in the nation. While Arizona and Nebraska also require newspaper publication, New York stands alone in requiring two designated newspapers — one daily and one weekly — for six consecutive weeks. Under Section 206 of New York's Limited Liability Company Law, every newly formed LLC must complete this process as a legal obligation following formation, at a cost that can range from under $400 to over $1,500 depending on which county the business is formed in.

The law, which predates the internet, was designed to support local journalism and provide public transparency about new business entities. While those goals remain relevant, industry practitioners say the law's implementation has not kept pace with the need for fairness and competition.

"After processing 97 LLC publications across 17 New York counties and working with 39 different newspapers, the pricing disparity is impossible to ignore," said Sandeep Arneja, owner of LLC Publishers, a service that handles the full publication process for New York LLCs. "A small business forming in Manhattan pays over $1,400 just for newspaper publication, while the same LLC formed in Albany pays under $400. It is the same legal requirement with the same six-week timeline, but the cost differs by nearly four times."

Arneja emphasizes that the publication requirement itself serves an important purpose, and that local newspapers are a critical part of the communities they serve.

"I work with newspapers across New York every day, and I see the value they provide. Local journalism matters, and finding ways to sustain it is something worth doing," Arneja said. "The issue is not the law — it is how it is implemented."

The core issue, Arneja explains, is a lack of competition among designated newspapers. County clerks in each of New York's 62 counties designate which newspapers are eligible to run LLC publication notices. In some counties, only one or two daily newspapers are designated, leaving businesses with little to no competitive alternative when it comes to pricing or service quality.

The law provides no guidelines or caps on what designated newspapers may charge for publication. Section 206 also does not establish criteria or standards for how county clerks designate eligible newspapers.

Arneja, who has worked with nearly 100 New York business owners through the publication process, says the feedback is consistent.

"Nearly every business owner I have worked with views this as a cost they simply have to absorb, not a contribution to something meaningful," Arneja said. "The intent behind Section 206 is sound — local newspapers serve a vital role in their communities. But when the system offers no competitive alternatives and no oversight on pricing, it is difficult for businesses to see the value in what they are paying."

Arneja advocates for specific modernizations to the law rather than its elimination:

- Requiring counties to designate a minimum number of newspapers to ensure competition

- Establishing pricing guidelines or caps to prevent unchecked rate increases

- Establishing clear, standardized criteria for how county clerks designate eligible newspapers

- Educating business owners on how their publication fees support local journalism

"More competition would not hurt newspapers — it would mean more designated publications, which means more business spread across more outlets," Arneja said. "The goal should be a system that is fair to businesses and sustainable for journalism. Right now, it is neither."

LLC Publishers (https://www.llcpublishers.com) is a New York-based service that handles the complete LLC publication process, including newspaper placement, affidavit collection, and Certificate of Publication filing with the New York Department of State.

