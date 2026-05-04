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Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky.-- MembersoftheU.S.ArmyReserves104thTrainingDivisioncoordinatedtheranges,plansandlogisticsneededforthe2026seven-daycompetition known as Gunfighter Forgethatranhere fromApril25toMay1.

Thiswasthesecondyearof competition,with35+competitors taking up the challenge–upfrom25 the firstyear.

Thecommandinggeneralof104thTrainingDiv.,Brig.Gen.VanceKuhner,stoppedby on Day1topaytheteamavisitandsaidhewantstoseenextyear'scompetitionexpandto55ormorecompetitorsfromacrossallbranchesoftheDepartmentofWar.

Planners said they designed the ranges and tests to also work as a test of combat skills.

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Gunfighter Forge returns to Fort Knox

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