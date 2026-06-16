Taking pride in our place: NAS Oceana revitalizes historic aviation museum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Volunteers from Naval Air Station Oceana came together June 12 to improve the installation’s Outdoor Aviation Museum, helping to preserve naval aviation history, while creating a more welcoming space for Sailors, civilians, and their families.

Volunteers spent the morning clearing overgrowth, trimming vegetation, pulling weeds, and improving the appearance of the museum grounds near the installation’s main gate.

Located near the installation’s main entrance, the museum serves as one of the first impressions of the base for visitors and Sailors that call the Master Jet Base home.

“Today was a great opportunity for Team Oceana to come together and get their hands dirty to preserve our historic aviation museum,” said Capt. Rob Littman, commanding officer of NAS Oceana.

Beyond improving the appearance of the museum, the project reflects NAS Oceana’s commitment to enhancing quality of life for those who live and work at the installation while strengthening connections to aviation history.

“We can help to promote a sense of pride for our Sailors, civilians, and their families by investing in our facilities, preserving our distinguished history, and creating spaces that celebrate our mission,” said Littman.