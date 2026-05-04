Technician Economy™ Debuts at the Close It Summit

Innovate+Educate convenes national leaders to unveil a new economic framework to help America convert innovation into operating capacity and economic mobility

The next economy will be defined by deployment,” said Parminder Jassal. “Innovation alone does not create economic strength. Operating capacity does.” — Dr. Parminder Jassal

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy infrastructure, logistics systems, and other strategic industries. But a growing structural challenge threatens whether those investments can fully deliver: the nation is accelerating innovation faster than it is building the capacity required to deploy and sustain it.

Today at the Close It Summit, Dr. Parminder K. Jassal, a leader in systems innovation and co-founder and CEO of Unmudl, introduced the Technician Economy™, a new economic framework designed to help the United States convert employer demand, training capacity, and human potential into the operational capacity required to power modern industry.

The framework addresses what Jassal describes as the Innovation–Deployment Gap—the growing divide between what the economy can invent, finance, and build on paper versus what it can reliably install, operate, maintain, and scale in the real world. Across the country, billions of dollars are flowing into industrial expansion. New facilities are being announced. Infrastructure projects are underway. Emerging technologies are advancing rapidly. Yet many regions continue to face the same constraint: insufficient technical capacity to deploy and sustain these investments at scale.

That challenge affects far more than individual employers. It impacts supply chains, regional competitiveness, national productivity, infrastructure resilience, and America’s broader economic strength and security. “Across the country, communities are competing for investment and growth, but many still lack the coordination required to translate that growth into lasting economic capacity,” said Jamai Blivin, CEO of Innovate+Educate. “The Close It Summit was built to surface solutions to structural challenges like this, and the Technician Economy provides a framework that leaders can act on.”

Technicians play a foundational role in the modern economy. They install, operate, maintain, troubleshoot, and sustain the systems that power advanced manufacturing, healthcare technologies, logistics networks, transportation systems, energy infrastructure, and data centers.

The framework is being operationalized through Unmudl, the Skills-to-Jobs® marketplace co-founded by Jassal, America’s community and technical colleges, and Amazon to help align employer technician demand, skill development, and hiring outcomes at scale. Without stronger coordination, regions often face fragmented demand signals, underutilized training capacity, slower hiring cycles, and delayed deployment of critical infrastructure.

As part of today’s launch, leaders also introduced the Technician Economy Futures Council™, a national body of industry and college leaders led by Matt Austin of Amazon and Tracy Hartzler of Central New Mexico Community College that will help identify future capability needs, shape adoption of the framework, and establish measurable outcomes tied to operating capacity and economic mobility. The Technician Economy will expand through regional Technician Roundtables that bring together community leadership to restructure and improve how demand is converted into deployable technical capacity.

“The next economy will be defined by deployment,” said Parminder Jassal. “Innovation alone does not create economic strength. Operating capacity does. The Technician Economy is about ensuring America can actually deploy what it invests in.”

About Innovate+Educate

Innovate+Educate is a national nonprofit that brings together leaders across business, education, philanthropy, and policy to expand economic opportunity and accelerate systems-level solutions through initiatives like the Close It Summit.

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