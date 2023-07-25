New Book "STATUS" is #1 in new releases on Amazon (Social Sciences)

All book sales go to Innovate+Educate for skills-based hiring and training

We started this journey over 20 years ago, and we are finally at a point where people know how serious this is to the future of working and learning.” — Jamai Blivin

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovate+Educate, a national nonprofit dedicated to skills-based hiring and training, today announced the launch of Founder and CEO Jamai Blivin's book "STATUS: Reversing Degrees of Discrimination" today. In its first 24 hours, it has taken the #1 spot on Amazon for new releases in the social sciences.

The book provides a journey of Blivin and her team's work over the last 20 years to launch the notion of skills-based hiring. And, some of her own journey as well. It also provides in-depth research on the validity of hiring for skills over requiring a degree and indicates that regulatory agencies, states, and employers must begin seriously shifting their hiring practices to ensure fair hiring practices. And, one chapter indicates that the EEOC is 'asleep at the wheel'.

"Our nation's prosperity and economic competitiveness depends on a fair and equitable hiring and training system that allows for all learners/candidates to succeed in work, and in life," said Jamai Blivin. "We started this journey over 20 years ago, and we are finally at a point where people know how serious this is to the future of working and learning."

Shifts in the labor market, including a recent survey (Capterra) of 300 U.S. recruiters, indicate a move away from degree requirements. Meanwhile, the nation is facing a steep drop in applications for college enrollment. "This 'education and hiring storm' creates a tough predicament for the talent acquisition landscape, as well as four-year universities. However, I see it as an excellent opportunity for our nation's community colleges," said Blivin. "They can provide the credentials and training necessary and outlined in this book, but it will require State and Federal funding changes as well."

Innovate+Educate has spent the last 16 years focusing on tools, strategies, and research on skills-based hiring and training. Their work included full development and scale of a skills-based hiring assessment (now owned by Stride, Inc.), and their Pro Skills Training that has shown a 90% effectiveness in employment for skills over degrees. The organization is currently launching the Entrepreneurial Institute of Northern NM in collaboration with Escondido Restaurant founder and owner Fernando Ruiz. Chef Ruiz owns multiple titles including "beating Bobby Flay."

