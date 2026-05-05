Powers Parts Named Authorized Distributor for Eberspaecher HVAC Systems

The Agreement Expands Powers Parts' Exclusive Aftermarket Support Across North America

We are pleased to expand our aftermarket presence in North America through this partnership and look forward to supporting customers with reliable access to our HVAC systems and components.” — Oliver Wels, EVP, Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems / Bus and Coach

LAKE CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powers Parts , a national distributor of electric and advanced mobility components, today announced its appointment as an Authorized Distributor for Eberspaecher , a global leader in thermal management and HVAC systems for commercial vehicles.Through this partnership, Powers Parts will provide direct access to Eberspaecher HVAC replacement parts, service components, and technical support for transit agencies, fleet operators, and commercial vehicle customers across North America, with a focused role supporting Phoenix electric bus platforms and fleets.As part of the agreement, Powers Parts will serve as a dedicated aftermarket channel for Eberspaecher systems, strengthening supply chain reliability and reducing downtime for critical fleet operations. This includes dedicated aftermarket support for Phoenix Electric Bus fleets currently in operation across the United States.“Thermal management is not optional in transit — it’s mission critical,” said Allison Powers, Founder and CEO of Powers Parts. “Our partnership with Eberspaecher ensures that fleet operators have fast, reliable access to genuine HVAC components backed by technical expertise. We are proud to expand our portfolio with one of the most respected names in commercial vehicle climate systems.”“Powers Parts brings a strong understanding of the transit and electric vehicle aftermarket, along with the responsiveness and technical focus required to support today’s fleets,” said Oliver Wels, Executive Vice President of Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems / Bus and Coach. “We are pleased to expand our aftermarket presence in North America through this partnership and look forward to supporting customers with reliable access to our HVAC systems and components.”Strengthening Aftermarket Support for Transit and Commercial Fleets• Distribute genuine Eberspaecher HVAC replacement components• Support service centers and transit maintenance teams• Provide rapid fulfillment for time-sensitive fleet repairs• Offer technical guidance on system components and maintenanceThe partnership reinforces Powers Parts’ commitment to serving as a single-source, high-performance distribution partner for electrified and advanced mobility fleets.Meeting the Demands of a Growing Electrified Fleet MarketWith increasing adoption of zero-emission and electric vehicles, thermal systems have become more complex and critical to vehicle performance. Powers Parts’ national distribution capabilities and technical focus position the company to support both legacy fleets and next-generation electric platforms.“Our customers depend on uptime,” added Powers. “By expanding our relationship with Eberspaecher, we are strengthening the aftermarket infrastructure that keeps fleets operational and communities moving.”About Powers PartsPowers Parts is a national distributor specializing in electric vehicle components, drivetrain systems, thermal management solutions, and critical fleet replacement parts. The company supports transit agencies, commercial fleet operators, and OEM partners with responsive service, technical expertise, and reliable supply chain execution.About EberspaecherWith approximately 10,700 employees at 80 locations worldwide, the Eberspaecher Group is one of the automotive industry’s leading system developers and suppliers. The family business, headquartered in Esslingen am Neckar, stands for innovative solutions in exhaust technology, automotive electronics and thermal management for a broad range of vehicle types. In combustion or hybrid engines and in e-mobility, the components and systems from Eberspaecher ensure greater comfort, higher safety and a clean environment. Eberspaecher is paving the way for future technologies such as mobile and stationary fuel cell applications, synthetic fuels as well as the use of hydrogen as an energy carrier. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of around 5.3 billion euros. Net revenue adjusted for transitory items amounted to 2.7 billion euros.

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