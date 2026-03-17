Powers Parts Announces Exclusive Distribution Deal with Cummins & Phoenix EV for ZX5 Electric Bus Components

DuoPower Axle and Gearbox Components Now Available Exclusively Through Powers Parts

This partnership with Cummins ensures that agencies across North America have a single, trusted, and exclusive source for DuoPower axle gearbox components—protected by OEM integrity.” — Allison Powers, CEO, Powers Parts

LAKE CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powers Parts LLC , a fast-growing leader in Electric-Bus Parts distribution and aftermarket supply-chain solutions, today announced a new partnership with Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems (CDBS) (formerly Meritor Inc.), a division of Cummins Inc. , and Phoenix EV , securing exclusive distributor rights for replacement components of the Phoenix DuoPower axle gearboxes used in Phoenix EV’s upgraded ZX5 electric bus platform.Through this agreement, Powers Parts becomes the sole authorized supplier of genuine Phoenix replacement parts for the DuoPower axle, the core propulsion system powering hundreds of electric buses operating across North America.Critical Gearbox Components Now Available Exclusively Through Powers PartsAs a contract manufacturer to Phoenix, Meritor manufactures the Phoenix designed axle’s mechanical structure that includes the gearbox, geared wheel ends, brakes, hubs and rotors and suspension frame. This three-way agreement allows Powers Parts to support the long-term operability of ZX5 fleets nationwide, as Powers Parts will exclusively stock and distribute key gearbox service and replacement parts, including but not limited to:• Input and output gears• Gear sets and internal shafts• Bearings, seals, and gasket kits• Housing-related hardware and service kitsThese parts play a critical role in maintaining performance, torque delivery, and operational reliability for transit agencies operating Phoenix EV ZX5 buses.A Strengthened Supply Chain for Transit Agencies“As transit authorities transition to long-term maintenance of their electric bus fleets, reliable access to genuine OEM drivetrain components is vital,” said Allison Powers, Founder & CEO of Powers Parts. “This partnership with Cummins ensures that agencies across North America have a single, trusted, and exclusive source for DuoPower axle gearbox components—protected by OEM integrity and backed by our hands-on industry expertise.”The partnership supports the national roll-out of Phoenix EV’s support programs for the ZX5 electric bus, that includes being maintained with Phoenix EV IP, engineering, and upgraded service networks.“Establishing this partnership with Powers Parts and Phoenix EV, enables those fleets that require DuoPower axle service parts for their ZX5 electric buses to obtain OEM parts.” said John Wolf, Senior Sales Manager of CDBS Industrial Sales. “CDBS is excited to support Powers Parts with these service components and help enable the fleets to make their daily roll out requirements.”About Powers Parts LLCPowers Parts LLC is a woman-owned EV-transportation parts and supply-chain company headquartered in Florida. The company specializes in sourcing, distributing, and supporting high-value components for electric transit buses—including battery systems, drivetrains, inverter modules, and power electronics. Powers Parts is the authorized distributor for multiple leading OEMs and serves major transit agencies across the United States and Canada.About Cummins Inc.Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, alternative fuel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers’ needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 70,000 people worldwide and earned $3.9 billion on $34.1 billion in sales in 2024. Learn more at www.cummins.com About Phoenix EVPhoenix EV is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our brand of Phoenix EV, we deliver a full range of heavy and medium duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility – in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at: https://phoenixev.ai/about-us/

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