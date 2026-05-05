PCL Construction and DroneDeploy expand partnership to standardize reality capture across 1,000+ active projects

PCL teams have logged 3 million+ 360 walks, 10,000 drone flights and 45 million images across 2,000 projects on the DroneDeploy platform.

We needed a single platform where every project, every team and every region operates the same way. Our field teams don't ask how to find information anymore. They open [DroneDeploy] and it's there.” — Bill Bennington, Sr Manager, Integrated Construction Services, PCL

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DroneDeploy , the robotics and AI platform used on over 3 million sites, and PCL Construction , one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, have expanded their partnership to standardize aerial and ground reality capture across PCL's portfolio of more than 1,000 active projects. Under a multi-year enterprise agreement, PCL has brought drones, 360-degree cameras and 3D scanning into a single platform used by more than 2,000 monthly active users across its buildings, civil, industrial and solar divisions.In 2024, PCL selected DroneDeploy to unify ground and aerial reality capture into one system shared across all project types and geographies. Since then, PCL teams have accumulated more than 3 million 360-degree captures, processed over 45 million images across 2,000 projects and run more than 10,000 drone flights through the platform. PCL captures over 600,000 ground and aerial images in DroneDeploy per year and maintains four times the monthly active project rate compared to the industry average.PCL built an internal enablement infrastructure around the platform to drive that consistency, including a centralized Technology Hub, implementation guides, learning collections and a dedicated Reality Capture Advisory Group with 13 subject-matter experts spanning all four of its operating sectors. Monthly webinars, field days and on-demand training resources support a 100% adoption strategy for reality capture on all PCL projects.At Horizons 2025, DroneDeploy's annual conference, PCL received the inaugural Reality Capture Program of the Year (Americas) award, recognizing organizations that have standardized capture workflows across regions and driven measurable impact at enterprise scale."When data is siloed or fragmented, that introduces risk," said Bill Bennington, Senior Manager, Integrated Construction Services for PCL Construction. "We needed a single platform where every project, every team and every region operates the same way. DroneDeploy gave us that. Our field teams don't ask how to find information anymore. They open the platform and it's there.""PCL's commitment to field team value and company-wide standardization means their feedback reflects the most important improvements we can make to the platform," said James Stripe, Chief Product Officer at DroneDeploy. "Working closely with PCL project teams, we redesigned our interior navigation experience so that even the most complex projects can document every room, every day, and find the latest capture in seconds. We share PCL's vision that aerial and ground reality capture, combined with AI-powered safety, progress and quality insights, can improve outcomes on every jobsite."Beyond software deployment, PCL and DroneDeploy collaborate directly on product development. PCL's interior capture volume and project complexity drove a complete redesign of DroneDeploy's ground-level user experience, and its aerial program informed improvements to flight planning and processing workflows. Both organizations describe the relationship as a true partnership rather than a vendor-client arrangement, with shared roadmaps, cross-functional collaboration and joint development on emerging capabilities including autonomous capture and AI-powered site analysis.PCL's program is part of a broader acceleration in enterprise reality capture adoption. DroneDeploy recently announced that its platform has surpassed 20 trillion square feet of captured visual site data, the largest visual dataset in the construction industry, accumulated over 13 years across 3 million sites. Autonomous robotics missions grew 160% year over year, with 2026 year-to-date missions already surpassing the full-year 2024 total. Four AI agents are now active across the platform, drawing on 34 million end-user annotations to generate structured insights from visual evidence. Enterprise capture programs like PCL's contribute directly to the depth and accuracy of those systems.Aaron Yohnke, Vice President of Corporate and Integrated Construction Services at PCL, Matt Daly, Chief Marketing Officer at DroneDeploy, and Siddharth Kothari, Director of Digital Engineering at Suffolk Construction, will explore how builders and technology companies co-develop autonomous capture and AI capabilities at ENR FutureTech 2026 on May 5 in a session titled "Overhead Inspectors: Tight Collaboration With Tech Developers Helps Turn Trials Into Enterprise Assets."About PCL Construction:PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.About DroneDeploy:DroneDeploy powers field teams with robotics and AI. Used on over 3 million sites in 180 countries, DroneDeploy is the only platform that combines drones, robots, 360 cameras and AI agents to capture and organize site conditions into a single, time-stamped record that teams can trust in the field and office. From construction and energy to infrastructure and agriculture, the world's largest companies use DroneDeploy to document work in place, verify quantities, resolve disputes faster and keep projects on time, on budget and safe.=====

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