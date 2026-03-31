DroneDeploy Partners with Cairn to Utilise Reality Capture Across Housing Development Portfolio

Enterprise-wide aerial and ground reality capture program streamlines progress tracking, trench verification and safety oversight across residential portfolio.

DroneDeploy allows us to bring all of our visual site data into one place and trust that it is accurate.” — Jakub Urbanczyk, Digital Construction Manager at Cairn

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DroneDeploy , the robotics and AI platform used on over 3 million sites worldwide, has partnered with Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”), Ireland’s leading home and community builder, to enhance project delivery and safety across its housing developments. By adopting DroneDeploy’s unified aerial and ground reality capture platform, Cairn is enabling faster inspections, higher data accuracy and clearer visibility across more than 25 active residential projects in Ireland.In less than two years, Cairn’s reality capture programme has scaled from initial pilots to a multi‑year enterprise agreement that standardises the use of drones, 360‑degree cameras and handheld 3D scanning across its portfolio. Today, site management, engineering, town planning, aftercare and commercial teams use DroneDeploy to capture, analyse and share high‑resolution site data. These insights drive everything from early-stage site assessments and design verification to progress tracking, trench documentation and proactive aftercare management.From early design and site appraisal through to cut/fill analysis, site logistics, and final council handover plans, Cairn’s teams and design partners use DroneDeploy’s aerial maps and 3D models as a single visual record of the entire project lifecycle. By overlaying drawings and work areas directly onto up‑to‑date site imagery, project teams can coordinate crane locations, haul routes, public interfaces and temporary works with greater confidence, reducing the risk of clashes and rework from initial concept to completion.One of the most significant advances has been in the verification of underground services. Using DroneDeploy’s Ground Pro 3D scanning and RTK‑enabled mobile capture, Cairn is now integrating trench scanning into its standard operating procedures. Selected trenches are scanned prior to backfilling, creating permanent, measurable records of installation depth, separation, and overall quality. By running this workflow alongside its existing process, Cairn is gathering the evidence needed to evaluate a broader rollout across its developments.Cairn is also championing the innovative use of AI for project efficiency by testing DroneDeploy’s Progress AI to expand site oversight beyond manual reporting. By automatically analysing visual data from routine walkthroughs, Progress AI enables the business to track installation percentages and verify schedule accuracy with higher precision. This provides a consistent, data-driven way to monitor development milestones across the entire portfolio and identify potential delays sooner.“We are proud to support Cairn’s reality capture journey and be part of their broader digital construction and innovation strategy,” said Michael Bernatz, Territory Director, EMEA at DroneDeploy. “Cairn is not just experimenting with drones or AI – they are operationalising reality capture across their business. From trench verification and earthworks to progress tracking and safety, they are using a unified platform to reduce risk, improve coordination and give every stakeholder greater confidence in the decisions they make.”“Digital construction is not a side project – it is central to how we plan and deliver our developments,” said Jakub Urbanczyk, Digital Construction Manager at Cairn. “DroneDeploy allows us to bring all of our visual site data into one place and trust that it is accurate. We can see progress home by home and apartment by apartment, verify earthworks, plan site logistics and coordinate site works with a high level of accuracy. With our recent pilots of 3D Scanning and Progress AI we are building more robust processes and integrating site data into our business ecosystem.”=====About DroneDeploy:DroneDeploy powers field teams with robotics and AI. As the only platform that combines robotic automation, AI agents and truly unified reality capture, DroneDeploy allows critical industries to operate with speed and confidence.From construction and energy to agriculture, the world’s largest companies use DroneDeploy to simplify field operations, improve safety and make smarter decisions, faster. By combining aerial drones, 360 and fixed cameras, ground robots and proprietary AI, we’re bringing the power of automation and visual intelligence to all stakeholders, from the field to the boardroom.To learn more, visit www.dronedeploy.com , join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X, and check out DroneDeploy Insider to discover use cases, watch virtual events, download playbooks and get to know our team through our content.=====About Cairn:Cairn Homes plc is Ireland’s leading home and community builder, focused on delivering high‑quality, energy‑efficient homes and apartments in well‑connected communities. Headquartered in Dublin, Cairn manages the full development lifecycle – from site acquisition and planning through design, construction and aftercare – with a commitment to quality, sustainability and customer service across its portfolio of suburban and urban developments.=====Media contact:

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