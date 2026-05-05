Ultimation Industries Launches VectoRoller™ to Boost Pick Stations, Manual Diverts, and Warehouse Efficiency

New patent-pending roller design reduces lateral friction by up to 80% and retrofits into existing conveyor systems.

ROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultimation Industries has launched the VectoRoller™, a patent-pending conveyor roller designed to reduce the physical effort required for lateral package movement in warehouse and distribution environments.Traditional conveyor rollers move packages forward along the conveyor path. However, many warehouse tasks require workers to pull, push, or guide packages sideways at pick stations, merge points, and manual divert locations. Standard rollers create friction during these lateral movements, increasing operator strain during repetitive tasks.The VectoRoller™ addresses this problem with a series of small wheels mounted perpendicular to the roller's rotation. These wheels rotate in the direction of lateral travel, reducing the force required to move packages sideways. Testing shows the design requires up to 80% less force for lateral moves compared to standard roller conveyors The product uses 1.9-inch outer diameter Flo-Coat tubing with a triple-layer coating for corrosion resistance. ABEC precision bearings support higher load capacity and longer service life. A 7/16-inch spring-retained hex axle allows the rollers to drop directly into existing conveyor frames without structural modifications.The VectoRoller™ will be available through Ultimation's online store as standalone gravity rollers, grooved rollers for O-ring systems, and complete gravity and MDR conveyor sections with VectoRollers pre-installed. Poly-ribbed and belt-driven live roller (BDLR) configurations can be custom-ordered directly through Ultimation.Target applications include pick stations where workers repeatedly pull packages from a moving line, manual divert points where operators redirect packages to secondary lanes, and merge areas where cartons from multiple lines combine. Facilities operating a warehouse conveyor system with high-volume manual handling may see reductions in operator fatigue and improvements in throughput.A demonstration video of the VectoRoller™ is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6UQHZ6pUs4 About Ultimation IndustriesUltimation Industries provides conveyor systems and material handling equipment for manufacturers, distribution centers, warehouses, and indoor farming operations. The company serves both business and individual customers with quick-ship and customized conveyor solutions. For more information, visit www.ultimationinc.com

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