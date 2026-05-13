Back-to-Back Award Winner Charleston Wrap Kicks Off Fall Fundraising Season for Schools Nationwide

Award-winning Charleston Wrap opens fall 2026 fundraising season following second consecutive Best School Fundraising Service recognition

Our focus heading into fall is making sure every school and group that partners with us has everything they need to launch a successful campaign from day one.” — Mike Jackson, CEO of Charleston Wrap

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Wrap, a fundraising platform serving schools, teams, and community organizations nationwide, has been named Best School Fundraising Service in North America of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned the recognition. The announcement comes as thousands of Parent Teacher Associations, Parent Teacher Organizations, booster clubs, and group sponsors across the country begin planning their fall school fundraisers "Winning this award back-to-back reflects what we hear from sponsors every season: the platform works, the products are something families actually get excited about, and the support makes sponsors feel like they have a real partner throughout the process,” said Mike Jackson, CEO of Charleston Wrap. "Our focus heading into fall is making sure every school and group that partners with us has everything they need to launch a successful campaign from day one."Charleston Wrap's fall campaign season is built around a professional, retail-quality online store featuring over 2,500 premium products across categories including gift wrap, kitchenware, tote bags, candles, home décor, and spa items. Every product is curated for quality and exclusivity, with items families genuinely want to buy for themselves or as gifts. The platform combines curated catalogs with a full suite of digital tools designed to make fundraising simple for the volunteers running it. Sponsors receive a complete campaign toolkit at launch, including a kickoff video, pre-made social media posts, email templates, mid-sale reminders, and access to a dedicated fundraising consultant who personally guides the campaign from start to finish.Most orders ship directly to buyers' homes, eliminating the product sorting, distribution, and pickup logistics associated with traditional fundraising models. The company's Participant App allows students and families to share personalized fundraising links through text, email, and social media, extending each campaign's reach beyond the local community. The combination of a curated product selection and a retail-quality store is designed to make the shopping experience feel familiar and easy for supporters.For over 33 years, Charleston Wrap has helped more than 30,000 organizations raise over $200 million for schools, sports teams, faith-based organizations, youth groups, daycares, and community organizations of all sizes. The platform's reach and consistency contributed to its back-to-back recognition from Evergreen Awards among the top fundraising companies in the industry.Fall remains the strongest fundraising window of the year, and Charleston Wrap encourages groups to launch during the second week of school in August or September, when family engagement is typically at its highest.About Charleston WrapCharleston Wrap is a fundraising platform that combines a professional online store with curated catalogs, digital sharing tools, and dedicated campaign support to help schools, teams, and community organizations raise more with less effort. Named Best School Fundraising Service in North America by Evergreen Awards in both 2025 and 2026, the company has served over 30,000 organizations nationwide. Schools, teams, and organizations interested in partnering with Charleston Wrap for the 2026 fall season can request a free fundraising kit at charlestonwrap.com

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