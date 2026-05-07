ABSI Expresses Gratitude to Assemblymember Tri Ta and Senator Steven Choi for Supporting the Disability Community

Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Meets with Assemblymember Tri Ta and Senator Steven Choi to Discuss Support for the Neurodiverse and Disability Community

Our mission has always been centered on meaningful outcomes for all individuals and families. We really appreciate the opportunity to meet with Assemblymember Tri Ta and Senator Steven Choi. ” — Michael, Lead Behavior Analyst at ABSI

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI), a provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, recently had the opportunity to visit Assemblymember Tri Ta and Senator Steven Choi to personally thank them for their public service and dedicated work for the community, especially their continued support of neurodiverse individuals across California. ABSI extends its sincere appreciation to both elected officials for their ongoing commitment and dedicated attention to the autism and broader disability communities.During the visit, ABSI expressed its gratitude to Assemblymember Ta and Senator Choi for their ongoing public service and steadfast support of the autism and disability communities. The organization acknowledged their positive impact on families and individuals, highlighting the importance of having dedicated leaders who champion inclusivity and community well-being.“Our mission has always been centered on meaningful outcomes for all individuals and families,” said Michael, Lead Behavior Analyst at ABSI. “We really appreciate the opportunity to meet with Assemblymember Tri Ta and Senator Steven Choi. It gave us the ability to share a ‘boots on the ground’ overview of what we are seeing in our communities and to emphasize how policy and funding priorities can strengthen services for neurodiverse individuals and the disability community across the state.”Both lawmakers expressed a desire for continued collaboration and dialogue. They recognized the vital role of supporting individuals with disabilities alongside organizations that provide essential therapy and advocacy throughout California.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Since 2010, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) has provided Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and autism-related services. The organization is dedicated to helping individuals build meaningful life skills and reach their full potential. ABSI offers individualized programs and social skills groups that support communication, social development, and independence while empowering families through education and collaboration. For more information, please visit autismbehaviorservices.com.

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