Webb Analytics 2026 Construction Supply 150 Reveals Dramatic Changes at Lumberyards, Home Centers Beneath Placid Surface

Cover of Webb Analytics' 2026 Construction Supply 150 Here is the top 10 of the Construction Supply 150 at the end of 2025 Here is how the Construction Supply 150’s Top 10 is changing as a result of recent deals and full-year contributions from 2025 acquisitions

As Home Depot, Lowe's and QXO grew through enormous acquisitions, sales shrank at most lumberyards. Total CS150 sales: $424.25bln, up 1.4%

"Homebuilding experts often are unaware that offering value-added products like trusses and hanging doors, plus installing products like windows and doors, generated $31.7 billion for CS150 members.” — Craig Webb

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small changes on top hid enormous changes below for America’s most important sellers of building materials in 2025, Webb Analytics ’ latest Construction Supply 150 (CS150) reveals.The entire CS150 saw their revenues go up a modest 1.4% to roughly $424.25 billion. But if you remove the 3.2% and 3.1% gains at The Home Depot and Lowe’s, respectively, the other companies shrank 1.2% to $173.3 billion. Expansions largely explain the difference. CS150 members (including the big boxes) that added locations grew 2.1%, while those that stayed the same or lost stores shrank 1.9%. In today’s weak housing and remodeling economies, growing as little as 5% is a rarity.Equally important, this year’s CS150 calls attention to two major trends: The enormous role that dealers play in manufacturing and installing products, and the game-changing acquisitions of several of America’s biggest building material dealers by even bigger companies.“That’s why this year’s theme is ‘Hidden Assets,’” said Craig Webb , President of Webb Analytics and author of the 73-page report. "Even homebuilding experts often are unaware that offering value-added products like trusses and hanging doors, plus installing products like windows and doors, generated $31.7 billion for CS150 members in 2025.“At the same time, multi-billion-dollar building material companies are being purchased by The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and upstart QXO on top of the normal M&A activity,” Webb added. “We even had to revamp the top 20 list just to show how life has changed since the start of 2026. (See old and new top10 lists below.) These whale-sized consolidations are going to obscure what these formerly independent companies are doing. By next year, these assets will be fairly well hidden in their financial reports.”Featuring dozens of charts and tables, the CS150 is the biggest, deepest publicly available report on the companies that supply lumber and building materials (LBM) to professional builders, remodelers and people improving their homes. It’s available for download at Webb-Analytics.com.Consolidations and startups mean that every year’s CS150 membership differs. That’s particularly the case this year, because only 144 of the 150 companies chose to reveal their revenues; the rest contributed to all the other questions, thus helping the benchmarks., Of those 144 reporting revenues, nearly 71% were lumberyards and 11% were home centers and hardware stores. But again, because of The Home Depot’s and Lowe’s huge presence, home centers and hardware stores accounting for 65% of the revenues vs. just 12% for the lumberyards.Roughly 4.1% of the $424.25 billion in total revenue came from CS150 members’ operations in Canada, plus Mexico for The Home Depot.The entire PDF report is available for download at https://www.webb-analytics.com . Ten CS150 members have a total of 975 branches in those countries.Some of these numbers might differ from what CS150 companies have reported on their financials because this report seeks to limit a company’s activity to the pro market. Thus, for instance, the CS150 counts only the part of Universal Forest Products that’s in its construction segment, and only the paint store operations at Sherwin-Williams .In cases where CS150 members’ fiscal years differ markedly from the calendar, this report pulls from quarterly report to get 2024 figures. The numbers also include contributions from some eligible companies that didn’t want to be identified.About Webb AnalyticsWebb Analytics is a data and research consultancy that helps executives in construction supply spot the trends, threats, and opportunities that matter most. It’s led by Craig Webb, one of the nation’s best-known industry figures and the former editor-in-chief of ProSales, the construction supply industries most honored publication. Aside from the Construction Supply 150, Webb Analytics also produces an annual deals report, consults with dealers, publishes research reports, and speaks at industry events. Contact him at cwebb@webb-analytics.com.

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