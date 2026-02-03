Construction Supply’s Most Comprehensive M&A Study Is Out, Revealing Vast Differences in How to Interpret 2025’s Action

The cover of Webb Analytics' LBM Deals Report for 2025 Construction Supply M&A, openings, and closures 2018-2025. Source: Webb Analytics Craig Webb, President, Webb Analytics

Webb Analytics' latest report on construction supply M&A, new-store openings, and closures shows big differences between deals done and facilities acquired.

More than in 2024, megadeals skewed the M&A numbers in 2025. Four of the 120 deals by just three of the 75 buyers accounted for 85% of the 1,813 construction supply facilities that changed hands.” — Craig Webb, President, Webb Analytics

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biggest, deepest report on acquisitions, new-store openings, and closures in construction supply makes clear 2025 simultaneously was both the busiest and slowest year for M&A in this decade. Viewed by the number of facilities acquired, 2025 saw 56% more locations acquired than in 2024 and more than in 2021 through 2023 combined. But the actual number of deals dropped 30% from 2024, and there were fewer companies doing the buying in any year since 2020.These and myriad other details about the lumber and building material (LBM) industry are revealed in the latest edition of Webb Analytics’ annual Deals Report, released Feb. 2. This 32-page document is now available for download at https://www.webb-analytics.com/2025-lbm-deals-report “Even more than in 2024, megadeals skewed the M&A numbers in 2025,” said Craig Webb, President of Webb Analytics and the report’s author. “Four of the 120 deals by just three of the 75 buyers accounted for 85% of the 1,813 construction supply facilities that changed hands in 2025. Those four deals saw QXO acquire Beacon Building Supply, The Home Depot's SRS Distribution purchase Gypsum Management & Supply, and Lowe's absorb both Foundation Building Materials and Artisan Design Group. When you remove those deals, only 269 facilities changed hands—the lowest number since 2019.“Buyer interest also has waned, with fewer than 75 companies involved in deals compared with over 80 in 2023 and 2024 and at least 90 in 2021 and 2022,” Webb added.Webb Analytics’ Deals Report seeks to track all acquisitions, greenfield openings, and closures by lumberyards and specialty construction supply dealers that cater to residential pros, as well as by more consumer-oriented hardware stores and home centers. It focuses on companies selling products used in the building envelope, such as framing lumber, windows, and doors. Dealers specializing in electrical, plumbing, and HVAC products aren't covered, nor are distributors that sell primarily to dealers rather than to contractors. The information comes from press releases, newspaper articles, e-mail and social media posts, and reports from trusted sources.Nearly 47% of the facilities acquired specialized in gypsum, while roofing and siding outfits accounted for another 37% of the stores bought. In contrast, only 5.5% of the facilities acquired were lumber or component plants. This was largely because of the four megadeals. On the other hand, If you look at activity in terms of the nearly 120 deals, nearly 40% were for lumberyards or components plants and 28% were for hardware stores.No company did more individual deals last year than SRS. It was followed by SiteOne Landscape Supply, whose eight purchases landed it nine new locations. Like SiteOne, Builders FirstSource didn't do big deals, but it made a lot of them: six purchases (often for component manufacturers) that brought it 15 locations. In the hardware space, Aubuchon and Ace Hardware Corp.'s Westlake and Great Lakes subsidiaries kept acftive, but Costello's Ace Hardware landed more stores on one-third as many deals. US LBM returned to the top buyers list with four purchases. Meanwhile, keep an eye on EquipmentShare's Forge & Build subsidiary as well as Decks & Docks. Both are growing--particularly Decks & Docks, which supplemented the eight locations it got from three deals with the seven new stores it opened.This 32-page report also provides:* Lists of the biggest single deals and dealmakers, as well as the companies that did the most greenfield openings.* Special looks at Builders FirstSource, US LBM, QXO, ABC Supply, SRS Distribution and The Home Depot, Foundation Building Materials and Lowe's, Kodiak Building Partners and US LBM, and Decks & Docks.* The rundown state by state.* Close-up reports focusing on Canada, California, Texas, Florida, and the Carolinas.* Historical perspective going back to 2018.* A sneak peek at what's happening in 2026.This latest Deals Report is sponsored by The JIAN Group, QXO, and The Home Depot's SRS Distribution.Webb Analytics is a data and research consultancy that helps executives in construction supply spot the trends, threats, and opportunities that matter most. It’s led by Craig Webb, one of the nation’s best-known industry figures and the former editor-in-chief of ProSales, the construction supply industries most honored publication. Aside from the Construction Supply 150, Webb Analytics also produces an annual deals report, consults with dealers, publishes research reports, and speaks at industry events. Contact him at cwebb@webb-analytics.com.

