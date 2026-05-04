ADRIASPILLCON 2026 Zadar

SLOVENIA, May 4 - The conference, organized by the Adriatic Training and Research Centre (ATRAC), is one of the key professional events in the field of prevention, preparedness, and response to accidental marine pollution in the Adriatic and wider Mediterranean region.

The event brought together more than 150 participants from various countries, including representatives of government agencies, industry, research institutions, and other experts in the field of marine environmental protection. The conference was designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, present the latest approaches, and discuss the legal, organizational, technical, and scientific aspects of managing oil spills and other hazardous substances.

The conference program included expert lectures, panel discussions, and presentations of projects and best practices. An important part of the event was also the accompanying exhibition of equipment and services for responding to marine pollution, where leading organizations and companies in this field presented their work. Participants also had the opportunity to tour the Telašćica Nature Park, where they learned about the sensitivity of the marine environment and the importance of adequate preparedness for emergencies.

The participation of SMA representatives at the conference is also significant in terms of the implementation of the ASAP project, co-financed by the Interreg IPA ADRION program. The project aims to strengthen cooperation and improve the preparedness and response capabilities of countries in the Adriatic region in preventing and managing marine pollution. As part of the project, the URSP will organize a pollution prevention exercise in the northern Adriatic in September.

Participation in ADRIASPILLCON2026 represents an important step toward the further development of expertise, international cooperation, and more effective protection of the marine environment.