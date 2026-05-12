Slovenia elected to the OPCW Executive Council for a two-year term

SLOVENIA, May 12 - The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) plays a central role in strengthening the global architecture for disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. “Since the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Slovenia has consistently advocated for its universal and effective implementation and remains firmly committed to its core goals: the complete eradication of chemical weapons, the prevention of their re-emergence and the promotion of the peaceful applications of chemistry for the benefit of humankind. Slovenia’s election to the Executive Council is further evidence of our commitment to multilateralism,” said Tanja Fajon, Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

The Chemical Weapons Convention is one of the most successful and widely supported treaties. Slovenia’s successful candidacy was the result of close cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the Chemicals Office of the Republic of Slovenia and the Slovenian Government.

The OPCW is entering a new phase of its work. Following the destruction of most declared chemical weapons stockpiles, the priority now is to prevent their re-emergence. The 2026–2028 period will therefore mark an important transition for the OPCW. A key task of the Executive Council will be to ensure that the Organisation remains a credible, technically advanced and politically relevant pillar of global security, committed to preventing the re-use of chemical weapons.

New technologies will be central to Slovenia’s work on the Executive Council. Slovenia will closely monitor and respond to the challenges arising from developments in chemical technologies, while supporting their safe and peaceful application. During its two-year term, Slovenia will prioritise addressing cases involving the use of chemical weapons in Syria, as well as allegations of Russian violations of the Convention in Ukraine. To support these efforts, Slovenia has allocated 30,000 euros to the OPCW for activities in Syria and 20,000 euros for activities in Ukraine.

Slovenia will continue to be a strong advocate of international cooperation, particularly in the areas of chemical safety, protection, education and capacity building. At the same time, it will continue to support the role of science and technology in ensuring the long-term relevance and effectiveness of the Convention.

The Chemicals Office is the competent authority responsible for implementing the Convention in Slovenia. At the end of May 2026, it will organise a regional seminar in Ljubljana for representatives of the competent authorities of OPCW Member States from the Eastern European Group. The seminar will focus on strengthening regional cooperation, exchanging experience and addressing practical challenges related to the implementation of the Convention.