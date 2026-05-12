Fajon: Even before accession, people need a more tangible European perspective

SLOVENIA, May 12 - Minister Fajon emphasised, as she has done on many occasions, that the future of the Western Balkans undoubtedly lies within the European Union. Given the current geopolitical situation, she believes that the EU should speed up the enlargement process and make it more efficient. “Enlargement is now no longer just a political process, but a strategic investment in peace, stability, security and resilience across Europe,” she said. Slovenia remains one of the most active supporters of EU enlargement. Minister Fajon presented key Slovenian initiatives designed to accelerate and streamline the enlargement process, including a joint Slovenian-German initiative launched in January 2024 to make it more efficient. The initiative proposes using qualified majority voting (QMV) in certain interim procedural steps of accession negotiations. Minister Fajon welcomed the fact that the initiative is now supported by 15 EU Member States representing over half of the EU's total membership. She emphasised that the initiative aims to make the accession process more efficient, predictable and credible, rather than lowering membership standards.

Reflections on simplification and modernisation

Together with Austria, Italy and Germany, Slovenia is actively encouraging reflection on how to simplify and modernise the enlargement methodology. In August 2025, these countries sent a joint letter to the European Commission calling for ambitious proposals to accelerate the enlargement process. Slovenia is also participating in an initiative to streamline the working methods of the enlargement working group. The initiative aims to rationalise procedures and address enlargement issues more effectively.

Incentives and motivation for citizens of candidate countries

During the discussion on the gradual integration of candidate countries, Minister Fajon emphasised the importance of making the European perspective more tangible for the citizens of these countries, even before they become members. “Strong but achievable incentives are needed to encourage our partners in the Western Balkans to carry out irreversible reforms – incentives that will motivate people,” she added. Slovenia supports the continued integration of the Western Balkan countries into the EU’s policies and sectors of the single market, believing that only a credible enlargement process can foster sustainable reforms and strengthen public confidence in the European future of the region. Minister Fajon stressed the importance of fulfilling specific commitments to partners in the Western Balkans, including their inclusion in the ‘Roam like at home’ scheme. She also expressed her support for the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which promotes the economic convergence and the region’s gradual integration into the EU single market.

At the meeting, which was attended by seven EU ministers and six high-level political representatives from the Western Balkan countries, Minister Fajon emphasised that enlargement and security are now part of the same strategic vision: a stronger, safer and more resilient Europe. In light of the war in Ukraine, hybrid threats, cyberattacks, energy challenges and migratory pressures, EU enlargement is becoming essential for ensuring Europe’s long-term security.

Slovenia welcomes the high level of alignment of most Western Balkan partners with the EU’s common foreign and security policy and supports further strengthening cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, military mobility and resilience to hybrid threats. Minister Fajon cited the Western Balkans Cyber Capacity Centre (WB3C) as a successful example of regional cooperation.

The Friends of the Western Balkans group brings together EU Member States committed to accelerating the region’s European integration and bolstering political support for the enlargement process.