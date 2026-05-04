Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,273 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming Consular Hours in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania

SLOVENIA, May 4 - During consular hours, Slovenian citizens can apply for personal documents (passports and identity cards).

To request an appointment, contact sloconsulate.cleveland@gov.si to make an appointment no later than July 4th, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Upcoming Consular Hours in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.