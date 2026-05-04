Construction intensifies across Puget Sound, with major closures starting May 8–11

SEATTLE – Travelers across the greater Puget Sound region should expect significant congestion and increased travel times throughout May as crews make critical progress on major construction projects ahead of a planned pause in June for the FIFA World Cup.

Summer construction has become more intensive in recent years as the Washington State Department of Transportation delivers major projects across the region. This year is different. With a five-week pause on major construction around World Cup matches in Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, the work must be compressed into a shorter timeframe, which means more disruption now instead of a longer stretch of impacts later.

Weekend of May 8-11

From Friday night, May 8, to Monday morning, May 11, WSDOT contractor crews will work on Interstate 5, I-405, State Route 520, and SR 99, limiting capacity and creating longer, less predictable trips across the Eastside and Seattle.

Eastside impacts:

Southbound I-405 closed in Bellevue and Renton.

All I-405 ramps closed at the Northeast 85th Street interchange in Kirkland.

Seattle impacts:

Northbound SR 99 closed across the First Avenue South Bridge.

Eastbound SR 520 closed in Seattle.

Two northbound lanes on I-5 closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Southbound I-405 closure

Southbound I-405 between Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue and North 30th Street in Renton will close from 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 11. A signed detour along Coal Creek Parkway will be in place.

During the closure, crews will pave, excavate drainage crossings and complete a traffic switch as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

I-405/Northeast 85th Street interchange closures

Crews will close the northbound and southbound I-405 ramps at Northeast 85th Street in Kirkland from 11 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 11. Both directions of Northeast 85th Street will also be fully closed from 114th Avenue Northeast to 120th Avenue Northeast with signed detours in place.

This work will shift traffic to the new roundabout on Northeast 85th Street, as part of the I-405/Northeast 85th Street Interchange and Inline BRT Station Project. The 114th Avenue Northeast intersection will also be reconfigured into a roundabout using a temporary setup with signs and barrels.

Beginning Monday, May 11, travelers will use two new roundabouts on Northeast 85th Street.

SR 99 closures

All lanes of northbound SR 99 across the First Avenue South Bridge will close from 9 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 11, as the second phase of a three-part repair strategy begins on the bridge.

Crews will replace nine 28-by-9-foot steel deck panels using this full weekend closure, followed by weeknight closures between Monday, May 11 until Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18 to Friday, May 22. Additional night or weekend closures, including Memorial Day weekend, are possible depending on the pace of bridge repairs.

Eastbound SR 520 closure

Eastbound SR 520 and all associated ramps will close between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard from 11 p.m. Friday, May 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 11.

During the closure, crews will complete a traffic shift of the northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR 520 and create a new work zone. This work is part of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project. Learn more about this upcoming traffic shift on the WSDOT blog.

This weekend’s closure also includes the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound SR 520. While eastbound SR 520 will remain open across Lake Washington, only HOV 3+ and transit are allowed to use the direct access ramps on Montlake Boulevard to eastbound SR 520. All other travelers must use alternate routes.

What travelers should expect

People should plan for miles-long backups on I-405 in both directions approaching Bellevue and Renton and heavier congestion throughout the I-405 corridor. Travelers in Kirkland should expect heavy congestion on city streets.

Expect constrained travel in Seattle, where two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Plan ahead

When several major corridors are limited at the same time, congestion can extend well beyond the construction areas as drivers find alternate routes.

Travelers are likely to encounter congestion in areas they typically do not associate with freeway construction, including local roads and parallel routes.

Transit, park-and-ride options, flexible schedules and real-time travel information can make a meaningful difference during closures.

Some of this work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled if rain is in the forecast. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpages, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.