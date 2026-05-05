Franz Inc. Launches AllegroGraph 9.0 with GraphTalker, the AI Agent for Enterprise Knowledge Graphs

GraphTalker by AllegroGraph AllegroGraph - Franz Inc.

GraphTalker advances Neuro-Symbolic AI with an agentic natural-language interface that explores, understands, queries, and reasons over Knowledge Graphs

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franz Inc. , an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Neuro-Symbolic AI Solutions, today announced AllegroGraph v9.0, featuring GraphTalker , a new AI agent for interacting with enterprise Knowledge Graphs through natural language.GraphTalker enables business and technical users to ask natural-language questions of their Knowledge Graphs and receive verified answers, data analysis, and reusable query workflows. Unlike traditional natural-language-to-query systems that attempt a one-shot translation from prompt to query, GraphTalker uses an iterative, agent-driven approach that explores schema, tests queries, learns from errors, and refines results until it produces a working answer.With GraphTalker, AllegroGraph v9.0 advances Franz’s vision for enterprise AI where Knowledge Graphs are the semantic layer for agent-ready data, combining symbolic reasoning, graph analytics, vector search, and LLM-powered natural-language interaction.“GraphTalker represents a major step forward for enterprise AI because it moves beyond simple chat and into agentic interaction with the Knowledge Graph itself,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO of Franz Inc. “It can inspect the schema, understand relationships, test hypotheses, refine queries, and explain its reasoning. That is exactly the kind of Neuro-Symbolic foundation enterprises need for trusted, explainable AI agents.”Franz Inc. was recently listed as a Neuro-Symbolic AI vendor in Gartner’s 2025 Hype Cycle for AI in recognition of AllegroGraph’s Neuro-Symbolic AI capabilities. According to Gartner, “Neuro-Symbolic AI addresses limitations in current AI systems, such as incorrect outputs, lack of generalization to a variety of tasks and an inability to explain the steps that led to an output. The Neuro-Symbolic approach leads to more powerful, versatile and interpretable AI solutions and allows AI systems to reason through more complex tasks. Generative AI systems are starting to leverage Neuro-Symbolic methods to overcome their reasoning shortcomings.” Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, July 2025.“AI requires structured knowledge,” said Charles Betz, VP Principal Analyst at Forrester. “GenAI and large language models (LLMs) require structured and contextualized data. Graphs provide a foundational knowledge model that enhances AI-driven automation, reasoning, and prediction. If unstructured data and the LLMs and vector databases that make sense of it are like flesh, graphs are the skeleton, the bones that give it structure. You need both.” Source: Forrester, The Graphic Future of IT Management, March 2025.New Capabilities in AllegroGraph v9.0 include:• GraphTalker AI Agent: A natural-language interface that allows users to query, analyze, and reason over enterprise Knowledge Graphs without needing to write SPARQL.• Iterative Query Generation and Validation: GraphTalker does not simply generate a query and hope for the best. It explores the semantic layer, examines schema, reviews examples, tests queries, interprets failures, and improves its approach step by step.• Schema-Aware Intelligence: GraphTalker uses SHACL-based shape descriptions and navigable schema overviews so the agent can understand classes, properties, and relationships before generating queries.• Stateful, Multi-Turn Analysis: Users can refine questions, pursue follow-ups, and maintain context across longer analytical sessions.• Reusable Knowledge Workflows: GraphTalker can turn answered questions into reusable, schedulable, and governed data workflows, making insights discovered through natural language durable enterprise processes.• Embed GraphTalker as an Independent Agentinto End-User Applications: GraphTalker can be integrated directly into enterprise applications, portals, dashboards, notebooks, and AI agent workflows, allowing organizations to deliver natural-language Knowledge Graph interaction to their own users. Through its HTTP-based API and evaluation server, developers can submit natural-language questions from any application and return structured, explainable answers powered by AllegroGraph.• Enterprise Semantic Layer for Agentic AI: AllegroGraph v9.0 strengthens the role of the Knowledge Graph as the governed, explainable, and standards-based semantic layer that connects enterprise data to AI agents.GraphTalker has been applied across enterprise HR analytics, product catalogs, biomedical Knowledge Graphs, and geospatial data. Without retraining or domain-specific tuning, it adapts by exploring schema and data at query time, giving organizations a practical way to scale natural-language access across multiple domains.About AllegroGraphAllegroGraph is the first Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform that fuses machine learning (statistical AI) with symbolic AI, enabling it to solve complex problems with fewer data and provide explainable outcomes. This unique combination expands its use across a wide range of tasks and enhances human interpretability of AI decisions. AllegroGraph has led the AI Knowledge Graph market through technologic breakthroughs including a robust Natural Language Query interface that translates user questions into SPARQL queries, powered by a vector database that supports continual learning—offering built-in GraphRAG capabilities for Agentic AI. The platform also enables collaborative improvement of query examples through metadata tracking (author, editor, timestamps) and a structured tabular view for efficient management.Industry RecognitionFranz inc. was named to the Top 100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management 2026 by KMWorld. AllegroGraph recently won the Readers’ Choice for Best Knowledge Graph - https://allegrograph.com/blog Conference PresentationDr. Aasman will participate in a panel discussion “From Knowledge Graphs to Digital Twins: Are Our Models Ready?” at The Knowledge Graph Conference on May 5th, 2026.About Franz, Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Catering to an array of needs from intricate data integration and cutting-edge analytics to the creation of dynamic Knowledge Graphs, Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today’s data-driven environments.

GraphTalker in AllegroGraph v9.0

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