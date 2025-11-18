AllegroGraph Wins KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award for ‘Best Knowledge Graph’

Readers' Choice 2025 - Best Knowledge Graph - AllegroGraph AllegroGraph - Franz Inc.

Franz’s Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform, AllegroGraph, Recognized for Delivering Next Generation AI Solutions for the Enterprise

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franz Inc. , an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Neuro-Symbolic AI Solutions, today announced that it’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph , was voted the “ Best Knowledge Graph ” in the 2024 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards.“This year's KMWorld Readers' Choice Awards celebrate not only our category winners—chosen by our readers as the best of the best—but also introduce our new Leader Group, showcasing the broader landscape of exceptional KM solutions.,” commented KMWorld editor-in-chief Marydee Ojala. “With technology evolving rapidly and innovation happening across all 18 categories, we're excited to highlight the outstanding work being done to help organizations capture, organize, share, and make knowledge actionable.""We are honored by this recognition from the Graph Community,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. “It is a testament to the critical role that Knowledge Graphs play in creating the next generation of AI-driven applications. Neuro-Symbolic AI represents the next evolution of Artificial Intelligence, where the integration of symbolic reasoning with machine learning delivers unparalleled accuracy, interpretability, and versatility. This approach advances AI technology and ensures that complex decision-making processes are transparent and reliable, setting new benchmarks for the industry.”Franz Inc. was also recently listed as a Neuro-Symbolic AI vendor in Gartner’s 2025 Hype Cycle for AI in recognition of AllegroGraph’s Neuro-Symbolic AI capabilities. According to Gartner, “Neurosymbolic AI addresses limitations in current AI systems, such as incorrect outputs, lack of generalization to a variety of tasks and an inability to explain the steps that led to an output. The neurosymbolic approach leads to more powerful, versatile and interpretable AI solutions and allows AI systems to reason through more complex tasks. Generative AI systems are starting to leverage neurosymbolic methods to overcome their reasoning shortcomings.” Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, July 2025.“AI requires structured knowledge,” said Charles Betz, VP Principal Analyst at Forrester. “GenAI and large language models (LLMs) require structured and contextualized data. Graphs provide a foundational knowledge model that enhances AI-driven automation, reasoning, and prediction. If unstructured data and the LLMs and vector databases that make sense of it are like flesh, graphs are the skeleton, the bones that give it structure. You need both.” Source: Forrester, The Graphic Future of IT Management, March 2025.About AllegroGraphAllegroGraph is the first Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform that fuses machine learning (statistical AI) with symbolic AI, enabling it to solve complex problems with fewer data and provide explainable outcomes. This unique combination expands its use across a wide range of tasks and enhances human interpretability of AI decisions. AllegroGraph has led the AI Knowledge Graph market through technologic breakthroughs including a robust Natural Language Query interface that translates user questions into SPARQL queries, powered by a vector database that supports continual learning—offering built-in GraphRAG capabilities for Agentic AI. The platform also enables collaborative improvement of query examples through metadata tracking (author, editor, timestamps) and a structured tabular view for efficient management.AllegroGraph’s VectorStore connects enterprise documents with Knowledge Graphs—unlocking access to previously hidden “dark data” and enabling deep insights with advanced security. The platform offers unparalleled security through a unique ‘triple-attributes’ mechanism that provides highly granular access control by embedding security at the data-element level.AllegroGraph also delivers symbolic rule generation for transparent, rule-based AI decisions, along with a hosted, free Knowledge Graph-as-a-Service platform ( https://allegrograph.cloud ). Enhanced scalability through improved FedShard™ performance, and the integration of Gruff v9—now featuring ChatStream for natural language querying and RDF-Star visualization—make AllegroGraph a powerful, secure, and user-friendly platform for enterprise-grade AI.Conference PresentationsDr. Aasman will deliver a presentation on “Achieving 99% Accuracy in LLM-Based Text Analytics With Three Knowledge-Graph Tools” at the Text Analytics Forum (Co-located with KMWorld 2025), on November 19, 2025. This session will explore cutting-edge advancements in leveraging knowledge graphs and Neuro-symbolic AI for enhanced AI accuracy: https://www.text-analytics-forum.com/2025/default.aspx About Franz, Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company’s flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Catering to an array of needs from intricate data integration and cutting-edge analytics to the creation of dynamic Knowledge Graphs, Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today’s data-driven environments. For more information, visit www.franz.com and www.allegrograph.com

