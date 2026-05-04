Kentucky Blood Center: Now Live on Forcyte® Scheduling Platform

KBC Optimizes Donor Engagement and Drive Scheduling

Marks a Significant Advancement in Donor Experience and Operational Efficiency

BONNEY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) is proud to announce that Kentucky Blood Center (KBC), a leading nonprofit blood center serving communities across Kentucky, is now live on BBCS’s Forcyte Scheduling Platform. This milestone marks a significant step forward in optimizing donor engagement and streamlining appointment scheduling to support KBC’s lifesaving mission.Enhancing Donor Scheduling with ForcyteThe ForcyteScheduling Platform delivers a modern, user-friendly solution designed to simplify and optimize the donor scheduling experience. With advanced tools for appointment management, mobile accessibility, and real-time updates, KBC is now equipped to better connect with donors and improve collection efficiency across its service area.By implementing Forcyte, KBC can provide donors with a seamless scheduling process, reducing barriers to donation while enabling staff to manage drives and appointments with greater visibility and flexibility. This technology empowers KBC to strengthen donor relationships and ensure a reliable blood supply for hospitals and patients throughout Kentucky.“We are excited to partner with BBCS to bring the Forcyte Scheduling Platform to Kentucky Blood Center,” said William Reed, President and CEO of Kentucky Blood Center. “This technology allows us to better serve our donors by making it easier than ever to schedule and manage appointments. Ultimately, it helps us fulfill our mission of providing a safe and adequate blood supply to the communities we serve.”Advancing Innovation in Blood CollectionThe go-live at Kentucky Blood Center highlights BBCS’s continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of blood centers. Forcyteplays a key role in modernizing donor engagement strategies while improving operational workflows.“We are proud to support Kentucky Blood Center in their adoption of the Forcyte Scheduling Platform,” said Brian Forbis, President and CEO of BBCS. “KBC’s dedication to innovation and donor experience aligns perfectly with our mission to provide forward-thinking solutions for the blood banking industry. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this platform will have on their operations and the communities they serve.”About BBCSFor over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. has been a trusted leader in developing software solutions for the blood and biologics industry. BBCS is dedicated to empowering blood centers with innovative, reliable technology that supports their mission to save lives. Through comprehensive software platforms, training, and ongoing support, BBCS helps organizations operate more efficiently and effectively. To learn more, visit www.bbcsinc.com About Kentucky Blood CenterKentucky Blood Center is a nonprofit organization that provides lifesaving blood products to hospitals and patients across Kentucky. Serving more than 70 hospitals, KBC relies on volunteer donors to ensure a safe and adequate blood supply for the communities it serves. With a strong commitment to donor care and community health, Kentucky Blood Center plays a vital role in the region’s healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.kybloodcenter.org

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