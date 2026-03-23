Blood Bank Computer Systems Signals Accelerating Momentum Toward a Unified Blood Supply Lifecycle Platform

From Donor to Patient with AI Integration to Leverage Data Performance

BONNEY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) today announced continued momentum in its unified blood supply lifecycle strategy and the upcoming ForLife Vantage™, the next layer in its connected platform vision, launching later this year.For decades, blood center operations have been supported by separate systems for donor recruitment, manufacturing, distribution, and hospital ordering. That fragmentation limits visibility across the blood supply and makes coordinated decision-making difficult.BBCS is addressing that challenge through a connected platform strategy built around ForLife and Forcyte, which are already live in blood centers today.ForLife Biologics Platformis operational in blood centers today, providing a modern operational environment built alongside BBCS’s FDA-cleared Blood Bank Control System 6.0, which manages regulated blood establishment functions including collection, manufacturing, testing, inventory, and distribution.Forcyte Scheduling Platform™ is deployed in blood centers today, extending the unified lifecycle approach upstream by modernizing donor recruitment, scheduling, and digital engagement.Together, these platforms are actively forming the foundation of a connected blood lifecycle.ForLife Vantage represents the natural next layer in BBCS’s connected platform strategy — extending integration into electronic hospital ordering, specialized patient transfusion services and enhanced financial visibility through integrated invoicing. ForLife Vantage will close the final loop, linking donor intent to patient care within one continuous data architecture.“ForLife Biologics Platform has been in the market since 2024 with Forcyte Scheduling Platform being added in 2025, said Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS. These platforms are gaining market share as the preferred manufacturing and donor management systems. Using the learnings from these platforms, BBCS is evolving ForLife Vantage for rollout in 2026 – providing an end-to-end, unified lifecycle that will perform in real-time.”As healthcare increasingly embraces artificial intelligence (AI), the structure of underlying data systems becomes critical. AI can only deliver meaningful insight when data is unified and workflows are standardized.“AI is a catalyst — but only when the foundation is strong,” Forbis said. “The work happening today with ForLife and Forcyte is what makes advanced analytics and AI possible tomorrow. ForLife Vantage extends that trajectory.”By advancing these platforms in parallel, BBCS is enabling blood centers to:• Reduce operational fragmentation• Gain broader lifecycle visibility• Standardize workflows across donor and production operations• Prepare for predictive inventory optimization• Establish a scalable foundation for AI-driven insightImportantly, this momentum creates a strategic window for organizations evaluating modernization efforts.Those implementing ForLife and Forcyte today are not investing in isolated systems — they are positioning themselves within a lifecycle architecture that will continue to expand. By the time implementations mature, ForLife Vantage will extend that unified environment into hospital ordering integration.“The industry is moving toward a connected lifecycle platform,” Forbis added. “Our focus is not just designing it — it’s executing it. We’re moving quickly, and the architecture is being proven through real-world deployment.”With 45 years of dedication to the blood banking and biologics industry, BBCS continues to invest in technology that strengthens operational resilience, improves visibility, and prepares organizations for the next era of intelligent healthcare infrastructure.About BBCSBlood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) provides purpose-built enterprise software solutions for blood centers, plasma centers, and transfusion services. For over 4 decades, BBCS has partnered with the industry to support lifesaving operations through dependable, forward-looking technology.Privately held and mission-driven, BBCS remains committed to long-term client partnerships and continuous innovation in support of the communities they serve.For more information, visit www.bbcsinc.com

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