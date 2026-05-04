MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Northeast.



On Saturday, May 2, 2026, at approximately 12:46 a.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the 1100 block of First Street, Northeast for the report of a stabbing. Officers located an adult male victim inside of an establishment, conscious and breathing suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.



The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Marvin Urquhart, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect was arrested on scene by responding officers. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute over entering an establishment. As a result of detectives’ investigation, 50-year-old Cadoza Simms, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.



CCN: 26058519

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